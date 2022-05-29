May 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Nintendo shares a new music track for Splatoon 3, enjoy listening

Ayhan 16 mins ago 1 min read
Nintendo shares a new music track for Splatoon 3, enjoy listening

Splatoon 3 It’ll arrive on Switch in September, and prior to the release, Nintendo was building excitement by sharing new information and game screenshots.

But today is a little different, with the reveal of a new in-game music track – “Sea Me Now” by rock band, Front Row (The song and title are clearly a play on words). It appears that the Japanese YouTube channel Nintendo also shared this song earlier in the week. This peek lasts just over a minute. Enjoy!

The melodious, soulful sound of a rocker-front-row outfit has been swimming in the charts in Splattsville lately. Here’s a sneak peek at one of their songs “Sea Me Now” that will be featured on #Splatoon3!

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has shared a new song from Splatoon 3. I’ve done it before Something similar in September last year. What do you think of this last track? Looking forward to Splatoon 3? Leave a comment below.

See also  The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Exclusive: Microsoft continues to iterate on Xbox cloud-streaming device codenamed Keystone

8 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Mario Strikers: Battle League will be supported with free updates after launch

16 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Chromebook 101: How to customize your Chromebook desktop

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

What does a black hole sound like? NASA has an answer

8 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Justin Reed is already a Chiefs Defense Leader

10 mins ago Emet
1 min read

Nintendo shares a new music track for Splatoon 3, enjoy listening

16 mins ago Ayhan
2 min read

Giant yachts: Race to prevent oil spills after fire-ravaged ship sank | UK news

20 mins ago Aygen