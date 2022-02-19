Nintendo reveals the best-selling 3D e-commerce games in Japan from 2011-2020

Before the 3DS and Wii U eShop closed, Nintendo’s website compiled the 15 best-selling games on the 3DS eShop in Japan from 2011 through 2020.
Monster Hunter, Pokémon, and Animal Crossing have often been drawn to the top over the years, and some other popular series include Battle Cats, Dragon Quest, Super Mario, and Kirby.
Here’s the full rundown (via Nintendo Everything):
2011
1. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
2. Super Mario Land
3. 3D Classics Xevious
4. Freakyforms: Your Creations, Alive!
5.SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 1 The Mishitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~ Fushigina Kumadonald Burger-hen ~
6. Kersploosh
7. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Gold Coins
8. Pushmo
9. Kirby’s Dreamland
10. Picross e7
11. Sakura Samurai: The Art of the Sword
12. TwinBee Classics 3D
13. Nazo Waku Yakata: Oto no Ma ni Ma ni Dai Ichiwa “Hikaru Me”
14. Touch Battle Tank 3D
15. Donkey Kong
2012
1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
2. Pokemon Dream Radar
3. Denpai Men
4. Super Mario Bros.
5. 3D Classics Kirby Adventure
6. Pokedex 3D Pro
7. Denpa Men 2
8. Freakyforms: Your Creations, Alive!
9. Touch Battle Tank 3D
10. Bushmo
11. New Super Mario Bros.2
12. Dillon Rolling Western
13. Kirby Dreamland 2
14. Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
15. SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 3 The Mishitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~ Serebuna Goutei-hen ~
2013
1. Monster Hunter 4
2. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
3. Bike Rider DX
4. Pokemon Dream Radar
5. Super Mario Bros.3
6. Puyo Buyo!! mini version
7. Shaun the Sheep 3D Episode 1
8. Tomodachi’s life
9. Touch Battle Tank 3D-2
10. Armed Clive
11. Denpa Men 3
12. Super Mario Bros.
13. Denba Men 2
14. The Witch and the Hero
15. Bugs vs. Tanks
2014
1. Pokemon Battle Troy
2. Super Smash Bros for 3DS
3. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
4. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
5. Rider DX 2 Galaxy Bike
6. Dragon Quest X Online
7. Kirby Triple Deluxe
8. Bike Rider DX
9. Urban Trial: Freestyle
10. Card pocket jockey
11. Puyo Buyo!! mini version
12. Pokemon Dream Radar
13. Yo-kai Watch
14. Jigsaw Puzzle and Dragons Z
15. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
2015
1. Monster Hunter X
2. POP cats battle!
3. Cube Creator 3D
4. BoxBoy!
5. Bike Rider DX 3: Time Rider
6. Rider DX bike
7. Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer
8. Daigasu! Brothers band for the first time
9. The Fate of the Fire Emblem
10. Urban Trial: Freestyle
11. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
12. Sky Rhythm Megamix
13. Dragon Quest X Online
14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
15. Yo-kai Watch Busters: White Dog Squad
2016
1. Pokemon Yellow
2. Pokemon Red
3. POP cats battle!
4. Pokemon Blue
5. Battleminer
6. Cube Creator 3D
7. Pokemon Green
8. Detective Pikachu
9. Pokemon Moon
10. Pokemon Sun
11. BoxBoxBoy!
12. Super Mario World
13. Earth Pound
14. Super Mario Bros. 3
15. Rider DX Bike
2017
1. Monster Hunter Generations
2. Pokemon Silver
3. POP cats battle!
4. Pokemon Gold
5. Dragon Quest XI
6. Kirby’s Explosion
7. Dragon Quest III
8. Minecraft: The New 3DS Edition
9. Goodbye BoxBoy!
10. Pokemon Yellow
11. Ice Station Z
12. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Hello Amiibo
13. Dragon Quest II
14. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
15. Pokemon Ultra Sun
2018
1. Pokemon Crystal
2. POP cats battle!
3. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition
4. Battleminers
5. Dragon Quest III
6. Ice Station Z
7. Bike Rider DX
8. Dragon Quest II
9. Pokemon Silver
10. Pokemon Gold
11. Dragon Quest
12. Kirby Fighters Deluxe
13. Etrian Odyssey Nexus
14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo
15. Kirby’s Blast
2019
1. POP cats battle!
2. Pokemon Crystal
3. Dragon Quest III
4. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition
5. Dragon Quest II
6. Ice Station Z
7. Dragon Quest
8. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Hello Amiibo
9. Battleminers
10. EarthBound
11. Bike Rider DX
12. My mom hid my game!
13. Pokemon Silver
14. The Story of Seasons: Three Cities
15. Pokemon Gold
2020
1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
2. Pokemon Crystal
3. POP cats battle!
4. Dragon Quest III
5. Monster Hunter Generations
6. Monster Strike
7. Inazuma Eleven 1 – 2 – 3!! Endo Mamoru Densetsu
8. Nikitsu Koha Kunio Kun Special
9. Dragon Quest II
10. Bike Rider DX
11. Phoenix Wright: Lawyer Ace – Spirit of Justice
12. Great Ace’s Advocate 2
13. A-Train 3D
14. Phoenix Wright: The Ace Lawyer Trilogy
15. Minecraft: The New 3DS Edition
How many games did you buy in these listings? Leave a comment below.
More Stories
If iMessage cuts both ends of your tweets, you’re not alone
Call of Duty now allows you to destroy cheaters with your own automatic god mode
Elden Ring: Release time, preload and file size explained