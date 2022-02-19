Nintendo reveals the best-selling 3D e-commerce games in Japan from 2011-2020

Before the 3DS and Wii U eShop closed, Nintendo’s website compiled the 15 best-selling games on the 3DS eShop in Japan from 2011 through 2020.

Monster Hunter, Pokémon, and Animal Crossing have often been drawn to the top over the years, and some other popular series include Battle Cats, Dragon Quest, Super Mario, and Kirby.

Here’s the full rundown (via Nintendo Everything):

2011

1. Zelda: Link’s Awakening

2. Super Mario Land

3. 3D Classics Xevious

4. Freakyforms: Your Creations, Alive!

5.SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 1 The Mishitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~ Fushigina Kumadonald Burger-hen ~

6. Kersploosh

7. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Gold Coins

8. Pushmo

9. Kirby’s Dreamland

10. Picross e7

11. Sakura Samurai: The Art of the Sword

12. TwinBee Classics 3D

13. Nazo Waku Yakata: Oto no Ma ni Ma ni Dai Ichiwa “Hikaru Me”

14. Touch Battle Tank 3D

15. Donkey Kong

2012

1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

2. Pokemon Dream Radar

3. Denpai Men

4. Super Mario Bros.

5. 3D Classics Kirby Adventure

6. Pokedex 3D Pro

7. Denpa Men 2

8. Freakyforms: Your Creations, Alive!

9. Touch Battle Tank 3D

10. Bushmo

11. New Super Mario Bros.2

12. Dillon Rolling Western

13. Kirby Dreamland 2

14. Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

15. SIMPLE DL Series Vol. 3 The Mishitsu kara no Dasshutsu ~ Serebuna Goutei-hen ~

2013

1. Monster Hunter 4

2. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

3. Bike Rider DX

4. Pokemon Dream Radar

5. Super Mario Bros.3

6. Puyo Buyo!! mini version

7. Shaun the Sheep 3D Episode 1

8. Tomodachi’s life

9. Touch Battle Tank 3D-2

10. Armed Clive

11. Denpa Men 3

12. Super Mario Bros.

13. Denba Men 2

14. The Witch and the Hero

15. Bugs vs. Tanks

2014

1. Pokemon Battle Troy

2. Super Smash Bros for 3DS

3. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

4. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

5. Rider DX 2 Galaxy Bike

6. Dragon Quest X Online

7. Kirby Triple Deluxe

8. Bike Rider DX

9. Urban Trial: Freestyle

10. Card pocket jockey

11. Puyo Buyo!! mini version

12. Pokemon Dream Radar

13. Yo-kai Watch

14. Jigsaw Puzzle and Dragons Z

15. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire

2015

1. Monster Hunter X

2. POP cats battle!

3. Cube Creator 3D

4. BoxBoy!

5. Bike Rider DX 3: Time Rider

6. Rider DX bike

7. Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer

8. Daigasu! Brothers band for the first time

9. The Fate of the Fire Emblem

10. Urban Trial: Freestyle

11. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

12. Sky Rhythm Megamix

13. Dragon Quest X Online

14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

15. Yo-kai Watch Busters: White Dog Squad

2016

1. Pokemon Yellow

2. Pokemon Red

3. POP cats battle!

4. Pokemon Blue

5. Battleminer

6. Cube Creator 3D

7. Pokemon Green

8. Detective Pikachu

9. Pokemon Moon

10. Pokemon Sun

11. BoxBoxBoy!

12. Super Mario World

13. Earth Pound

14. Super Mario Bros. 3

15. Rider DX Bike

2017

1. Monster Hunter Generations

2. Pokemon Silver

3. POP cats battle!

4. Pokemon Gold

5. Dragon Quest XI

6. Kirby’s Explosion

7. Dragon Quest III

8. Minecraft: The New 3DS Edition

9. Goodbye BoxBoy!

10. Pokemon Yellow

11. Ice Station Z

12. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Hello Amiibo

13. Dragon Quest II

14. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

15. Pokemon Ultra Sun

2018

1. Pokemon Crystal

2. POP cats battle!

3. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition

4. Battleminers

5. Dragon Quest III

6. Ice Station Z

7. Bike Rider DX

8. Dragon Quest II

9. Pokemon Silver

10. Pokemon Gold

11. Dragon Quest

12. Kirby Fighters Deluxe

13. Etrian Odyssey Nexus

14. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo

15. Kirby’s Blast

2019

1. POP cats battle!

2. Pokemon Crystal

3. Dragon Quest III

4. Minecraft: New 3DS Edition

5. Dragon Quest II

6. Ice Station Z

7. Dragon Quest

8. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Hello Amiibo

9. Battleminers

10. EarthBound

11. Bike Rider DX

12. My mom hid my game!

13. Pokemon Silver

14. The Story of Seasons: Three Cities

15. Pokemon Gold

2020

1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

2. Pokemon Crystal

3. POP cats battle!

4. Dragon Quest III

5. Monster Hunter Generations

6. Monster Strike

7. Inazuma Eleven 1 – 2 – 3!! Endo Mamoru Densetsu

8. Nikitsu Koha Kunio Kun Special

9. Dragon Quest II

10. Bike Rider DX

11. Phoenix Wright: Lawyer Ace – Spirit of Justice

12. Great Ace’s Advocate 2

13. A-Train 3D

14. Phoenix Wright: The Ace Lawyer Trilogy

15. Minecraft: The New 3DS Edition

How many games did you buy in these listings? Leave a comment below.