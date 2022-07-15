Nintendo reassures fans to add ‘more’ N64 games to Switch online

Last week, Nintendo surprised Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers with its announcement pokemon puzzle leagueBut we are now at a point where we don’t know what will happen next. Even the Japan lineup is now complete with the release of the first two Custom Robo Toys.

This happened too some Fans are wondering how long Nintendo will continue to support the N64 Expansion Pack library. Fortunately, do not panic. Today the company released a message (via social media) – assuring fans that it will continue to deliver N64 games. Phew!

more #Nintendo 64 Games will be added to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion pack. Stay tuned!– Nintendo America July 15 2022

So, here it is – expect more N64 games in the future. As fast as Nintendo is currently releasing Nintendo 64 games at the moment, we can probably expect to see at least one game added to the N64 library per month. Regional variants could also continue into the future. A bit like a lot of this week’s releases.

