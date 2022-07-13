Nintendo News: Bayonetta 3 Conjures More Mayhem on Nintendo Switch on October 28

Redmond, Wash. – (work wire)–The Bayonetta 3 The game is coming soon on Nintendo Switch System to serve diabolical pleasure! Bayonetta returns for hair-raising excitement in larger-than-life battles Bayonetta 3which is powered by the Nintendo Switch family of systems October 28. A new trailer for the game can be seen on Nintendo YouTube channel.

In this third installment of Bayonetta In the series, the unstoppable witch of Umbra must team up with some familiar faces, mysterious Violas and many other Bayonettas to prevent the man-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

In the game, you will make use of Bayonetta’s evil weapons and powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, trample and strike enemies with exciting combos and demonic powers. Prove that you are the saddest witch by fighting an evil bent on plunging humanity into the depths of chaos.

The new game trailer reveals additional details about Bayonetta’s latest enchanting adventure and some of the new characters you’ll meet:

Bayontas Award : Meet a veritable group of Bayonettas, each one more awesome than the previous, as you battle the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China and beyond! Along the way, find out if this mysterious alliance can truly save humanity and what fate awaits this group of Bayonettas.

: Meet a veritable group of Bayonettas, each one more awesome than the previous, as you battle the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China and beyond! Along the way, find out if this mysterious alliance can truly save humanity and what fate awaits this group of Bayonettas. Fierce competitors like Viola: In addition to Bayonetta, players will also control a feisty witch Viola during training, who is ready to unleash hell on Homunculi with her sword and fickle companion, the Cheshire Cat Demon.

The Trinity Masquerade Edition will also be available via select retailers and the My Nintendo Store! Get up close and personal with the beasts and the beasts Bayonetta 3 With a full-color 200-page art book, show all Bayonetta A trilogy with three reversible game states, one for each title*, combine to form a stunning panoramic work of art. More details about the Trinity Masquerade Edition and pre-orders will be revealed in the future.

In addition, complete a file Bayonetta collection when the original Bayonetta The Nintendo Switch game launches as a standalone physical release on September 30th! limited number of Bayonetta The physical version will be available for pre-order through select retailers and available at launch in My Nintendo Store Suggested retail price $29.99.

For more information about Bayonetta 3To pre-order the game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/bayonetta-3-switch/.

* Bayonetta And the Bayonetta 2 Games are sold separately.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.comPassword protected site. To get logged in, please register on the site.