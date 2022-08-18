Nintendo Making Popular Switch Pokemon is free to play for a limited time

In conjunction with the 2022 World Pokémon Championship, Nintendo has decided to create a popular Pokémon game on Switch that is free to play for a limited period of time. At this point, a number of Pokemon games are available on the Switch, and they’ve all sold out really well. And while some fans would certainly like to see Nintendo make games like Pokemon Sword / ShieldAnd the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shiny Pearlor Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu / Evie become available For free, the publisher is instead making a lesser-known entry into the franchise available to some Switch owners.

From tomorrow, August 18th to August 31st, Pokken DX Championship It will be free to download and play on the Nintendo Switch. It was first released in 2016, pokemon championship It was originally launched as a Pokemon fighting game on the Wii U. After the miserable success of the Nintendo console, though, the game was later ported to the Switch as Pokken DX Championship. This version of the game contained more characters than usual and was generally well received by both critics and fans.

Just in time for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, #PokkenTournamentDX will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline Members to try from 8/18, 10AM PT – 8/31, 11:59PM PT! Buy the whole game at 30% off from 8/18 – 8/31. Pre-download: https://t.co/GjGaQa6DgE pic.twitter.com/UHUR6kfBcA – Nintendo America August 17 2022

As expected from this show, though, Nintendo isn’t willing to deliver Pokken DX Championship Completely free for all Switch owners. Instead, this deal is only offered to those Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This is something we’ve seen Nintendo do in the past with Game Trial software, so this shouldn’t come as a shock in any way. Considering the number of millions of Switch Online subscribers, there is a good chance that you will be eligible for this promotion.

Other than being free for the rest of the month, Nintendo has also opted for a price cut Pokken DX Championship 30% off on Switch. So, if you happen to try the game and enjoy it yourself, you can look to buy it directly at a lower cost than usual. Again, though, this offer is also only offered to Switch Online members.

Are you looking for a bid? Pokken DX Championship A shot of yourself while it's free on Switch? Or do you already have the game for yourself?