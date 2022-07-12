Nintendo issues Switch warning as summer temperatures soar

picture : DrPixel / Nintendo / Kotaku ( Getty Images )

While there are many parts of the world more accustomed to reaching degrees like 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the rapid increase in global temperatures means that heat is becoming a factor elsewhere. So much so that Nintendo just issued a warning not to play with your Switch once the thermometer hits the big numbers.

It appears that the Nintendo Switch is not designed to operate when the surrounding environment temperature reaches 95 degrees. Tweeting on her Japanese account, it was also spotted by EurogamerHowever, the company clarified that the console should only be used between “5 to 35”. For the few countries that still rely on the temperature scale of the sixteenth century Estimates at the freezing point of a mysterious brinewhich ranges between 41 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If the main unit temperature becomes too high, it may automatically sleep to protect the main unit,” Nintendo explains (translated by Twitter). This means that playing in that sunlight won’t melt the chips inside, just make the machine shut itself down to prevent anything worse from happening.

He adds, “If there is foreign matter or dust on the air intake/exhaust port of the main unit, remove it with a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit.”

Heat waves are appearing all over the world right now. Kotaku HQ in New York is currently scorching 90 degrees, while we’re released Governmental warnings Record temperatures even on the humidest island where I live in the UK. In both places, heat above what I now call The Nintendo Limit is expected early next week.

Similar temperatures are forecast for Nintendo’s home in Kyoto, Japan next week, while mainland Europe already experienced a record killer heat wave during June and is set to rise again this weekend.

Of course, if you live in, say, Texas, or Portugal, or Australia, you’re probably emulating a pitying laugh at this point, staring at the blank-faced switch, as you melt softly into a nearby bucket.

We hope the Switch Pro is designed with a hotter planet in mind.