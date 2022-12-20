Nintendo is releasing an update for Switch (v15.0.1), and here are the details

At the beginning of November, Nintendo released an update for Switch, bringing it up to version 15.0.1.

As revealed by dataminer OatmealDome at the time, it included a handful of fixes. As usual, there were also some “general system stability improvements” to improve the overall user experience.

Today’s update is a little different, as it is a “no reboot” update to the current firmware (v15.0.1). As the same source pointed out, these updates do not require a console restart or the user to do anything on their end.

The latest update to version 15.0.1 makes changes to the Bad Words list. Here it is Full rundown of OatmealDome:

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] – No reboot update released for 15.0.1.

“The only changes are to the bad word lists. Various terms have been added. It also appears that the lists have been shuffled a bit to prevent non-offensive text from being mistakenly blocked in some languages.”

