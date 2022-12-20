December 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Nintendo is releasing an update for Switch (v15.0.1), and here are the details

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Nintendo is releasing an update for Switch (v15.0.1), and here are the details
Image: Nintendo

At the beginning of November, Nintendo released an update for Switch, bringing it up to version 15.0.1.

As revealed by dataminer OatmealDome at the time, it included a handful of fixes. As usual, there were also some “general system stability improvements” to improve the overall user experience.

Today’s update is a little different, as it is a “no reboot” update to the current firmware (v15.0.1). As the same source pointed out, these updates do not require a console restart or the user to do anything on their end.

The latest update to version 15.0.1 makes changes to the Bad Words list. Here it is Full rundown of OatmealDome:

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] – No reboot update released for 15.0.1.

“The only changes are to the bad word lists. Various terms have been added. It also appears that the lists have been shuffled a bit to prevent non-offensive text from being mistakenly blocked in some languages.”

This is the first non-reboot update since v14.1.2 in July. You can get a full rundown of the latest Switch firmware update in our previous coverage:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Someone is selling a Google Pixel Tablet on the Facebook Marketplace

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Random: A fan turns their Switch dock into a Pokémon Center for the Sinnoh region

17 hours ago Ayhan
4 min read

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series coming to PS4, Switch in spring 2023

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Coding – Abroad – Beach rules are being tightened after the freak wave’s demise

49 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Nikkei 225 falls more than 2% after Bank of Japan expands yield target, yen strengthens

50 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The Way of the Water was a box office flop because you thought it was released years ago – Deadline

53 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

‘My power is really low’: NASA’s Mars Insight rover prepares to launch from the Red Planet | Mars

1 hour ago Izer