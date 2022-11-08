Nintendo is reconfirming the Windows version of its upcoming major Switch games

Nintendo released its latest version Financial reportdetailing the usual business including Top Ten Selling Switch Games and the Total number of Switch consoles sold.

As part of this, the company has also reconfirmed release windows for some of its upcoming major titles, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom And the Kirby’s return to Dreamland Deluxe.

There are no big surprises here. We already know that info, after all, but it’s good to get confirmation from Nintendo again, regardless. what we were be I wonder, however, where the heck Metroid Prime 4 he is! Seriously, we have to get some info on this soon, right? Well… we would much rather Retro Studios take their time and create a worthy successor to their great trilogy.

Core Nintendo product release schedule:

pokemon scarlet and violet – November 18, 2022

clash fire emblem – January 20, 2023

Kirby’s return to Dreamland Deluxe – February 24, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12, 2023

BICMIN 4 – 2023

Metroid Prime 4 – To be announced later

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp: to be announced later

It’s also interesting to see that Nintendo is currently unwilling to specify any release window for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp. There have been some rumors circulating that the title might see the light of day sometime in the first half of 2023, but we won’t know for sure until Nintendo confirms it themselves.

Which of the following games are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!