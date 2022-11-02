Nintendo expands its Switch Online N64 library with two more games

Nintendo’s latest N64 game for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now officially available. Yes that’s right – Mario Party And the Mario Party 2 receipt!
As previously noted, the first game arrived here in the West in 1998/99, followed by a second title on the same platform in 1999 in Japan, and in 2000 domestically. These new releases are supported by Switch Online functionality and four-player multiplayer.
Here’s a PR on both:
Mario’s party:
Mario Party It was launched for the Nintendo 64 system in 1999 and was the start of the original party for the series! In this classic four-player party game, you’ll join Mario and friends across nine action-packed adventure boards and 56 mini-games in competitive multiplayer* (or solo!).
Mario Party 2:
keep partying Mario Party 2 And celebrate like the year 2000 again! Mario and his friends return from the Mushroom Kingdom for another round of Bowser-bashing on the board, complete with fantasy outfits, new adventure boards, and mini-games.
The Japanese Switch Online + Expansion Pack also received Mario Party and Mario Party 2 this week.
Will you return to these games on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack? Tell us below.
