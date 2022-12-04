Nintendo eShop Selects – November 2022

it’s a Technically speaking The latest online store picks for this year. Yeah, the next time we do that, it’ll be in 2023, even if we look back at the December games.
But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves yet! We’ve got November to catch a glimpse of it – a Pokémon-dominated month, but early Indie World exposure means we’ve got a few surprise releases on the eShop. Did any of them make a dent? Let’s find out in Nintendo Life’s picks for the best games on the Switch eShop last month!
honorific
Three little gems—two from the cozy set, and one that feels appropriate given we’re in the middle of World Cup season. Check out these potentially amazing things you might have missed…
publisher: XD Network / Developer: Freebird Games
Kao Gan is our developer I know You will make us cry. He did it with to the moonhe also did it with Bird storyAnd he did it again with Find paradise. This sequel to her finally out on Switch, and even if there are some niggles with this port, it doesn’t overwhelm the beautiful storytelling and great characters.
Originally released in 2017, there are still a few games that match the sentiment, thoughtfulness and simplicity of this “series”. We have found paradise Well deserved 8/10 – Now all we have to do is wait for Imposter Factory to come to Switch…
publisher: deck 13 / Developer: angry fox
A great tribute to the 3D platformers of the N64 and PSOne era, lonistis It was a big surprise this month. The Adventures of Hana the tanuki is addictive in the same way as our favorite collections, with the bright colors and low-poly imagery hitting our nostalgic hearts. But it takes influence from platforms and games throughout the ages, from Super Mario Odyssey to me Super Mario 64.
The best part? This won’t even cost you $5.00. We introduced the game a 9/10 in our review How many times can you get 9/10 with less than five?
publisher: Cellar door games / Developer: Cellar door games
We’ve been waiting for months Rogue Legacy 2 to make its way to the Switch — and the wait was worth it. Given how unique the original is Rogue Legacy It was, we shouldn’t be surprised that this came out on top as our favorite eShop game, but what I was It was surprisingly cast in the shade on the day of the Indie World show.
But we can’t complain — this sequel does exactly What a great supplement to do. Building on the already addictive underpinnings of the original, Rogue Legacy 2 throws more of everything at you. The old system is back and better than ever. The writing is still somewhat funny. And there are new functions and game modes that will keep you coming back again and again.
The first game was one of the standalone roguelikes, and this one is back to prove that it is still one of the best. with 9/10 review from uswe sincerely agree.
Nintendo Life eShop Picks – October 2022
How do we decide our online store picks the top three: As we get to the end of each month, the Nintendo Life team votes on their favorite titles from a list of games hand-picked by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; We select eligible games based on the results of their review.
The staff is then asked to vote for three matches that they think deserve to sit at the top of the list; The first choice gets 3 points, the second choice gets 2 points, and the third one gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a list of the top three, with the overall winner taking home the first prize for the month.
More Stories
New in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, and more
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War begins broadcasting January 8, 2023
Helvetii launched on February 3, 2023