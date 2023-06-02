Nintendo announces Everybody 1-2-Switch!, pre-orders live now

No, this isn’t a joke — Nintendo has already announced a sequel to its Switch 1-2-Switch launch title, called Everyone is 1-2-switch. This revelation follows rumors dating back to June last year.

This new entry will be edited in June 30 to $29.99 (or regional equivalent) and pre-orders are now open for both the physical and digital versions of the game. According to the page listing, the file size is 3.3 GB.

In this new entry, players will be able to use Joy-Con and smart devices to participate. Here’s more on what to expect, courtesy of Nintendo.com:

Do you want to party? Hack into your Nintendo Switch™ system and laugh it off at your next game night!

Mix up your next get together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! ™. Grab some controllers* or Joy-Con™ smart devices for party games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People in your next group can move in and show their teamwork in this multiplayer mix.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!

Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and play games. Divide into teams and see which group can win a certain number of matches first. Many games have several skins that change the rules or add an extra challenge!

No trailer yet – so watch out for that in the near future. In somewhat related news, Nintendo today revealed new Joy-Con controller sets in pastel colors. You can find out more in the following story: