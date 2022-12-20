Nikkei 225 falls more than 2% after Bank of Japan expands yield target, yen strengthens

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 600 billion yen in Japanese government bonds with maturities from one to three years.

The central bank said earlier that it will increase its direct purchases of Japanese government bonds to about 9 trillion yen per month from January through March – up from the previously planned 7.3 trillion yen.

The 10-year government bond yield rose 20.5 basis points earlier to 0.455%, hitting its highest level since 2015.

– Jihe Lee