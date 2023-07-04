Nier creator Yoko Taro lost his iconic mask at Anime Expo 2023

Usually, at any time yoke Creator Yoko Taro appears, and the author hides his face from the audience with a giant mask based on Emile, who has a strange appearance yoke a personality. However, while attending Anime Expo 2023 to promote their new anime, fans witnessed a A fresh and downright terrifying take on Taro. When I asked him what happened to his old mask, he told me he had lost it the night before the lodge.

According to Taro, the yoke The Creator was not responsible for losing his mask. You see, a producer from Fuji TV, which Taro describes as one of the “biggest and most ambitious TV companies” in Japan, lost Emil’s mask while the two shared drinks at a bar in Los Angeles the night before Taro was supposed to host a panel about his upcoming anime, KamiErabi GOD. app.

Taro claims that when he asked a Fuji producer to buy him a new mask to wear at Anime Expo, the producer said he couldn’t find any. That is, until they found a large leprechaun mask in a costume store in Los Angeles.

“Of course in LA, you know? Leave it to LA to have this specialty store just for masks. And so we went into this store and there was the biggest mask like the biggest mask they had that was realistic on the shelves and it’s been there for 30 years,” Taro said. Kotaku.

Taro suggested that the mask was a ready-made gift that the store owner’s grandmother had given to work, “or something”.

“I thought ‘Oh, poor thing, but it was the best mask out there. It was just the best.’ So I convinced them to let me buy it,” Taro said.

Yoko Taro is convinced his spooky new mask is cursed

The mask apparently cost him $120, which Taro thought was cheap considering how much he needed it at the last minute. However, its “extremely cheap” price tag came with the caveat that there’s a high probability you’ll be damned. His running theory is that she is either possessed by the spirit of the store owner’s grandmother or her cousin who apparently died in 1945.

“She must be possessed or something. … She must be cursed or possessed. Taro said.

When I suggested the mask might be good luck rather than curses, given its leprosy-like appearance, Taro looked at me in surprise and said “Is that what it is? A leprechaun mask?” His opinion of being cursed.

To his credit, the mask’s devoid of a soul makes him even more terrifying than Emile’s, so he might be on to something.

Right now, Taro’s staff is putting forth the idea that it would probably be in his best interest to return the mask to where they got it. Whether or not it was for fear of actually being cursed, they didn’t specify.

