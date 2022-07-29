Nier Automata Secret Door Hunt ends in the toughest way possible

GIF : Square Enix / Sadphotago

It all began with the question: “How do you enter the church?” It turns out the answer is simple: You don’t — at least not yet. yes, Yoke: automaticHis baffling secret door was just a complicated modification.

If you are not following along, Yoke: automaticsecret door He had all the makings of a secret gaming gods. Two months ago, one yoke The player, known only by his Reddit handle, Sadfutago, began asking those around him on niche subreddits about a hidden church. But Yoke: automatican action RPG developed by PlatinumGames and released in 2017, had no location that matched such a description, which led to a few people taking notice of the nonsense.

In the end, Sadfutago Post a video proof of discoverylocated in the copied city, on the level of Yoke: automatic Free of color and texture, giving it the look of a game in early development. This clip—and subsequent, more comprehensive clips—sent the community in awe. Some fans thought it was a legitimate example of content being clipped or hidden for Yoke: automatic. Others thought it was a complete fake, either a hoax or a viral marketing campaign orchestrated by them yoke Director Yoko Taro, who is no stranger to fishermen. (Here is a comprehensive summary of the entire story.) More still does the one thing the Internet does better: Spread it into oblivion.

Well, it turns out that the entire area was the work of three experts: DevolasRevenge, who designed the geography and architecture; Woeful_Wolf, who created the tools at blender; and RaiderB, who wrote the scripting tools. DevolasRevenge says they plan to announce everything, but not for a few days Kotaku. It’s been a quiet week. They are tired.

“Originally, it was supposed to be a little joke to show people, and we were totally expecting data miners like Lance. [McDonald] and Grojdg to shoot us in two seconds,” DevolasRevenge says. “But they were skeptical about that, too.”

Team statement. picture : DevolasRevenge / Woeful_Wolf_ / RaiderB

At first, the footage looked legitimate. But over the past few days, Sadfutago’s posts have started to include dead gifts. one of Their latest post on Reddit Male “Zinnia” – a specialized aspect of yoke Traditions – which indicated that Sadfutago, whoever he was, was more knowledgeable than they allowed. In addition, the entire church area contained origins from yoke: symmetricThe latest version of the remaster, which came out in 2021. It’s an extension of the fantasy that the base version of the 2017 game could include character models from the 2021 game. (This discovery is widely believed to have been made on version 1.00 of the game – which means it wasn’t Affected by any post-release patches or updates.)

“In the end, I thought most people thought he was a model,” DevolasRevenge said. “I didn’t mean to mislead anyone.”

DevolasRevenge said that some people “appear to take this negatively.” But it’s over The yoke Dispute AdjustmentAt least, people are in pretty good spirits. They make jokes, validated in their assumptions that something was fishy for the church. Some prolific yoke Modifiers are pumped into action with a new set of tools. While Yoke: automatic The mod tools are rather sophisticated, and mods have not been able to alter the game environment to the degree that it appears in church videos.

“This will have a huge impact on society,” Meowsandstuff, a member of yoke Modern society and a leading figure on the hunt to prove that the secret door wasn’t all it seemed, he tells me. “Although we already have the tools to make similar things, in my understanding a lot of the new things are much more sophisticated and easier to use.”

As part of the espionage, Meowsandstuff was designing his own version of the Secret Church. The architecture of the area was spot on, but it kept falling apart whenever I tried to walk down the main atrium to the church. He’s now planning to polish Progress made so far. He’ll scrap the rest, and then use the new tools for a slew of other ideas, including ideas that make Yoke: automatic The map with the low profile of the copied city (which, by the way, looks psychedelic AF).

“I honestly feel totally refreshed,” Meowsandstuff said. “I wanted to believe it could have been something that wasn’t mod, but knowing now that this is mod and knowing that we get the tools to make things like this really encouraged me.”