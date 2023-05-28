Nidra announced as a new DLC character for Them’s Fightin’ Herds and possibly the first ever tapir fighting game



















There have been plenty of animals made into fighting game characters in the past from dogs to kangaroos, but we don’t think we’ve ever seen a tapir.











That’s until the end of this week, when mane 6 Announce the next DLC character for Season 1 Pass Them’s Fightin’ Herds, Nidra, at Combo Breaker 2023.



















As can be seen in the new trailer for the game, Nidra appears to be a sleepy tapir, and she also has some sort of mystical powers due to her glowing eyes and galactic mane.





From a gameplay perspective though, Nidra looks like a gritty, in-your-face character with mixing high and low as well as crossing the opponent.





Nidra is set to join Texas, Stronghoof, and another unannounced character as part of the upcoming season this summer along with a brand new stage.





It can be obtained as part of said season pass for $20 or individually for $5, and you can check out the Nidra reveal trailer below.













Posted by tdanger.













