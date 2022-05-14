May 14, 2022

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl reveals three new characters, Jenny available now

last week, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl He said he’d be back “to the lab again” to share some news of the new characters.

Jenny Walkman (My life as a teenage robot), Hugh Neutron (Jimmy NeutronroccoRocco Modern Life) are the latest character announcements in the game. Jenny is now available and will come with an alternate look. Below is her set of moves:

All of these characters will be released as ‘Premium Bonus Content’. Hugh will be available this summer, and Rocko will follow this fall. They follow from the slicing addition (TMNT) and Garfield.

The official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl account has also shared recent patch notes for the game. They include general changes such as fixes and balance adjustments for fighters:

What do you think of the next batch of characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? Who else would you like to see in the future? TheDump your thoughts below.

