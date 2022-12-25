Nick Siriani was disappointed with several things from the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys, including turnovers

Eagles coach Nick Siriani spoke to reporters on Saturday after the team’s meeting Tough 40-34 loss to the Cowboysand cited transformation as a large factor in the outcome.

“In terms of turnover, you can’t give a good team like that the ball four times and expect to win the game. He put the defense in a difficult spot and, therefore, disappointed in the turnovers, disappointed in some of the things we should do better as a coach, disappointed in Some third down conversions by Dallas. But, to their credit, part of that also is that they make plays too and force that. So, this is a good football team, but we can’t help a good football team beat us by giving the ball away.”

The coach explained that they made a lot of mistakes in this match, and now they have eight days to correct them all. That’s what he loves about this team, the willingness to move forward and make those corrections.

On the QB play

thought Gardner [Minshew] I played a good game. On the first interception, I thought it was a really good play at the age of 27 [Jayron Kearse]Hats off to him, he’s a good player. The second one was kind of — the ball was in both hands and the guy went out with it. So, Gardner played a really good game.”

Siriani wasn’t committed about his starting quarterback next week against the Saints, and confirmed he wouldn’t put anything up against Jalen Hurts, who had a chance to play in this game against the Cowboys. The head coach later said that if Hurts is ready to play, he will play – he is a starting QB, and if he is ready to go, he will go. He made sure to point out that it wasn’t a reflection of Menchu.

On being safe for the post-season

Siriani was asked if clinching his place in the playoffs caused the stress of this match and this loss, but the head coach said they are not thinking about that now.

He mentioned that they need to take their blocks from this, sit at it for a bit, and identify all the things that went wrong. That’s how they’re going to get better, and they’re going to focus on the saints once the patches are made from the Cowboys game.

Other notables

Siriani said it was hard losing Avonte Maddox and they’ll have to see what comes of it. He pointed out that CB is a good player and any time you lose a player it affects things, but they have great confidence in his support, Josiah Scott as well.