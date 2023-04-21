Nick Nurse as a Raptors coach; Sources say Ime Udoka to be a candidate

ESPN3 minutes to read

Nick Nurse was fired after five seasons Toronto Raptors The team coach announced Friday.

former Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka is expected to be a serious candidate to replace Nurse, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes after Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Nurse met several times since the conclusion of their season to discuss how to move forward together. Sources said the nurse had one year and more than $8 million left on her contract.

“The decision to make a change like this is not come lightly or taken lightly, especially when it comes to someone who has been integral to the historic accomplishments of this franchise, and who has been a steadfast leader through some of our toughest times,” Ujiri said in a statement. We reflect on Nick’s many successes, thank him and his family, and wish them well for the future.

“This is an opportunity for us to reset, to refocus, to recruit individuals and players who will help us reach our goal of winning the next tournament.”

You will become an outstanding nurse candidate in Houston RocketsLooking for internships, sources said.

Nurse led the Raptors to the 2018-19 NBA title in his first season and was the 2020 NBA Coach of the Year, but he never took Toronto to the same heights again. Toronto finished 41-41 on the season before losing to Chicago Bulls In Match 9-10 of Championship Play.

Nurse was 227-163 with the Raptors, leading them to three playoff appearances. He served as a Raptors assistant for five seasons before being promoted in June 2018.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics before the start of the 2022-23 season due to multiple team rule violations. He was replaced by Joe Mazzola, who was given the permanent coaching position in February.