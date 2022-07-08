Nick Jonas gives an update on her daughter Malti after she spent her first 100 days in the NICU

Nick Jonas gave a brief update on his daughter Malty, who spent her first 100 days in the NICU.

Jonas, 29, and wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, welcomed Malti via a surrogate in January, although Chopra has opened up about Malti’s struggles on Mother’s Day.

Jonas was at the ACC golf tournament in Nevada when ETKevin Frazier met the singer and actor, who revealed that his daughter does a much better job.

“All is well,” Jonas said of his daughter during his golf appearance.

He was also asked about his life as a father, which Jonas said, “definitely changed his life.”

Jonas added that Maltee is “awesome,” adding that being her dad “brings me so much joy.”

And while Priyanka and Malti did not attend the tournament, Jonas added that his wife had somehow started preparing to play golf.

‘She chooses the game. She looks great in golf attire, so she loves that part, Jonas joked.

He also joked that he’s working with Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on some new Jonas Brothers music.

‘We’re working on things now – brothers [Kevin and Joe Jonas] – It feels really good. Hopefully some things will come out later this year,” he sneered.

When asked about the possibility of his siblings bringing their kids on the road, Nick joked “Lots of kids! They’re everywhere and we love it.”

One-year-old Joe Jonas Willa shares with wife Sophie Turner, eight-year-old Kevin Jonas shares Alina and five-year-old Valentina.

After arriving home in Los Angeles after a golf tournament, Nick Jonas is seen after a softball practice.

He was seen entering Chili’s with a friend after softball practice on Thursday afternoon.

The singer/actor has been seen playing with his band all summer, although last month he was admitted to a local hospital after being hit by a softball in his groin area.

