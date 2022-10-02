Nia Long Surfaces in LA with Son, Mum on Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal. Nia long-surfaced in Los Angeles with son, mom on the Ime Udoka cheating scandal



Nia Long She doesn’t have much to say about her partner’s cheating scandal – but her body language and accessories speak for a lot.

The actress was approached by a photoshoot on Saturday in Los Angeles – where she first appeared with her son, Key – He was asked the obvious… How do you feel about the fact that Celtics HC Im Odoka He found out that he was having an affair with a worker?

She mostly stayed silent, saying she didn’t want to comment – but when asked if she’s been in business with Ime, watch how she reacts… Since news of her fiancé’s infidelity broke, she’s kept a low profile — and hasn’t been seen in public yet.

It should also be noted that Nia doesn’t seem to be wearing her engagement ring, although she doesn’t always rock it when she’s out and about. Still, at a time like this – it seems important.

As we have been informed… Sources tell us Nya I was amazed With everything, especially since he moved her with their baby to Boston fairly recently – although the investigation has been going on for months, with no one giving her heads up until she hits a fan.

We’ve also been told that cheating hits close to home – because the woman I tied up with was already known to Nia personally. She is actually Help Nya move to Boston, and also participated in team-related travel. See also Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 donation - Deadline