NHL trade scores: Did Patrick Kane put the Rangers at the top?

Rangers get: Forward Patrick Kane (50 percent of the salary is kept by the Blackhawks, 25 percent by the Coyotes), defender Kober Zeck

Blackhawks get: 2023 conditional second-round pick (becomes a first-round pick if the Rangers reach the Conference Finals), 2025 fourth-round pick, defenseman Andy Wilenski, defenseman Vili Sarigarvi

Get Coyote: 2025 third-round pick

Shayna Goldman: It’s the same old story: The Rangers trade in the marquee name past their prime. However, the main difference here is that they are not looking for them to be game breakers in their prime like other moves that fit this style. This was a secondary trade that came up after Vladimir Tarasenko has already added it and it didn’t cost much.

The Rangers have been busy, but even with Tarasenko, Niko Mikkola and Tyler Mott, I felt this team needed One More move to solidify the top nine. Enter Kane – the player who essentially brought this trade into existence.

There are definitely some risks involved with this deal on the ice, which is why it helps New York that he’s not the only suitable winger they added before the deadline. Putting aside the external issues surrounding the player, his groin injury is a concern, his offense being wilted is another, as are his defensive lapses. But a change of scenery is a game-changer here. Kane’s environment in Chicago has been horrible and it has only gotten more difficult over the past year. He’ll have New York’s elite talent, be it Artemi Panarin or Mika Zibanejad, to help raise his game near the heights everyone expects at game time. Already, on a struggling Blackhawks team, during his last game he’s proven he still has gas left in the tank.

With the addition of Kane, the Rangers have plenty of options in their lineup to mix and match throughout the top nine. This is a huge difference from the last postseason, when their versatility was very limited. Defense could be an issue, between both newly acquired right-wingers, but this team has plenty of firepower and goal-steering power to outpace.

The comeback was frustrating for Chicago, but its options were limited. The player wanted a specific team, and the Blackhawks either had to find a way to make that happen or not trade him at all. It is disappointing for the management that two larger business conglomerates, Kane and Jonathan Toews, did not return what they had hoped for; The Blackhawks will only have a conditional second and fourth to offer the pair. It just underscores why they’ve pushed for better returns on other trading lots over the past year rather than relying too heavily on this duo to bring back the perfect returns that could facilitate their rebuild.

Dom Luszczyszyn: Kane got his wish, he’s the New York Ranger. We knew it was going to be for the last week, but now it’s finally official and we can finally talk about what it all means.

You will hear a lot about how Kane is not the player he once was. It is not as valuable as its reputation. He is one of the worst defensive players in the league. It has been washed. that his thigh injury rendered him inoperative. It will hurt the guards more than it helps.

There is truth to some of that, but much of it is exaggerated – hurting the talent Kane still brings to the ice. Yes, Ken’s numbers this year are poor. His price dropped from five-by-five to under two for only the second time in his career. His expected goal rate is down to an ugly 37 percent and the Black Hawks have only 41 percent of actual goals to show for it. His poor defensive numbers reach new heights: 3.8 goals expected-for-60. That’s half a goal worse than the Blackhawk average.

But what could we really expect, given the disaster that surrounded him? Kane helplessly giving his all to a team destined to fail while knowing his days with the only team he knew were numbered? No human being succeeds under these circumstances. When questions were raised about his inability to show himself last week in Toronto, Kane stepped up with seven goals and 10 points in four games. It was a proving week. To show that he still can. Introduction, a taste of what it could be. Showtime on Broadway.

The Rangers are still getting an elite offensive force whether or not they show much of it this year. On a team with this many weapons, Kane will thrive. Questions about his defense are very real, but in this team – with this supportive team and this goal – they are less important. Kane in the elite team is very different from Kane in one of the worst teams in the league. He will actually get help for the first time in a long time.

Ken is the perfect fit here. He knew it, and the guards did, too. So much so that the Blackhawks’ bottom line is a pittance: not even a guaranteed first. The Rangers and Kane had all the leverage, so it’s hard to fault Chicago here for much, but the Blackhawks still left Kane for a clearly disappointing package. This affects their score here.

Returning isn’t the story here – though it’s a good thing for the Rangers that they didn’t have to pay as much here to get their man. The story is that Kane is where he wants to be and ready to prove anyone who doubts him wrong. Forget the numbers from this year because they are about to change drastically. It’s show time.

Notice: a

Blackhawks: B-

Coyote: a-

(Photo: Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)