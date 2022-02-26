NHL Should Suspend Russian Players Amid Ukraine War

Hall of Fame hockey goalkeeper Dominic Hasek has called on the National Hockey League to suspend all Russian players after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

The 57-year-old Hasek, who was born in what is now the Czech Republic, Twitter took over To criticize Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin, who allied himself with Putin in the past but Request “No more war” When talking to reporters yesterday.

“What!? Not just a menu, a chicken, but also a liar!” Hasek tweeted in a thread. Every adult in Europe knows very well that Putin is a crazy murderer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against a free country and its people.

“The NHL must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players! Each athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country, its values ​​and actions. This is the truth. If the NHL does not do this, he bears an indirect joint responsibility for the dead in Ukraine.

“I also want to write, that I am very sorry for these Russian athletes, who have condemned Putin and his Russian aggression against Ukraine. However, for the time being I consider their exclusion as a necessity.”

It seems unlikely that the league would make such a move, as there’s no indication it’s fun so far.

By Alex Ovechkin and Dominic Hasek Jetty (2)

Alex Ovechkin (right) has a long relationship with Vladimir Putin (left). AFP/Getty Images

Born behind the Iron Curtain in what was then Czechoslovakia, Hasek eventually left Europe for his hockey career. He had a decorated stint in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Sabers, Senators, and Red Wings, and won the Stanley Cup in Detroit. He also played for a year in KHL with Spartak Moscow in 2010-11.

Ovechkin, the most popular Russian in the National Hockey League, has close ties to Putin and has campaigned for the dictator in the past. Asked if he still supports Putin on Friday, Ovechkin confirmed that he is not into politics.