N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek to miss Chelsea’s US preliminary round due to Covid vaccination status

N’Golo Kanti And the Ruben Loftus-Cheek They will not travel with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States due to their COVID vaccination status.

US entry rules state that all visitors over the age of 18, with the exception of US citizens and other limited exceptions, must be vaccinated against the virus.

club confirmed the news When announced, the 29-man squad will face Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC in Los Angeles and Premier League rival Arsenal in Florida.

Loftus-Cheek tested positive for COVID-19 in August last year, while France international Kante re-tested positive before a Champions League group game against Juventus the following month.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel said at the time that he did not know how many of his players had been vaccinated, and although he had received a jab, he would not force others to do so.

Chelsea travels on Saturday and will spend a week in a training camp in Los Angeles before their first game.

United States International Christian Pulisic Named for a powerful travel kit by Thomas Tuchel that also includes Mason MountAnd the Kai HavertzAnd the Rhys James And the Thiago Silva.

Left-back Ben Chilwell and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who both missed large parts of last season through injury, are included in the 29-man squad that will play three games in the United States starting at Club America on July 16.

Chelsea, who finished third in the league last season, kicked off their new career with a trip to Everton on August 6.