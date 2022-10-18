NFL Week 6 Scores: Earn ‘A-‘ Billings for Overachievers; Chargers get ‘C+’ for OT’s ugly win over the Broncos

Cheese usually gets better with age, but somehow, it Packers The attack has only gotten worse with each passing week this season and arguably hit rock bottom during Green Bay’s stunning 27-10 loss to New York Jets Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers may want to consider taking his insults to an ayahuasca retreat, because whatever this group does now, it’s not working.

Almost as soon as the game started, the Packers attack seemed to lose almost every time it touched the ball. On possession of the opening ball, the Packers went triple and things didn’t get any more horrible after that. Here’s what happened in their next nine possessions after the three: kick, punt, field goal obscured, kick, fumble, touchdown, shot put, kick, punt shot TD.

This is something you might expect to see from older aircraft, but definitely not beams. One of Green Bay’s problems is that Rodgers doesn’t seem to trust his receivers. Last season, Rodgers had Davante Adams, and whenever a game malfunctioned, he simply threw it to Adams. This season, when the other team is putting pressure on Rodgers, the play is basically dead because he has nowhere to go, and Gates certainly put some pressure on him in this game (they’ve fired Rodgers four times).

It also doesn’t help that Rodgers hasn’t been as thorough as he has been in the past two years. Against the planes, Rodgers was missing the throws he usually made, including the fairway below, which was dropped by about 10 yards.

Overall, Rodgers completed only 26 of 41 passes against New York and also lost a confusion that led to a Jets field goal.

The only thing that might be contributing to the accuracy issues is that Rodgers seems to be dealing with an injured thumb. He banged his finger last week and it was definitely still teasing him on Sunday.

If this is an injury that does not heal quickly, the Packers will not be easy to repair their attack.

When the Packers can’t throw the ball, they can usually continue their attack thanks to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, but now the teams expect it. Packers’ opponents seem to be well aware that the passing game has stopped, and for that reason, they are ready to stop the run.

Here’s Jones losing to Quinnen Williams.

That tackle was the Green Bay ground game in a nutshell on Sunday. Packages averaged only 3 yards per load versus the jets.

For once, packets may already be in trouble. At 3-3, players have now scored 15 points or less in three of their six games and there is no easy way to fix the offense. If Green Bay can’t fix it soon, the team’s three-year reign at the top of the NFC North will come to an end.

Well, let's get to the scores for each game starting from week 6.

