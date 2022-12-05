NFL Week 13 grades: Cowboys earn ‘A+’ for steering Colts, Eagles earn ‘A+’ for destroying Titans

With a solid slate of games in Week 13, things were expected to get crazy and that’s exactly what happened.

In Cincinnati, the showdown between the AFC Bengals and the heads He went to the wire before ending in a 27-24 loss to Kansas City. The Bengals win means Joe Burrow is now 3-0 in his career against Patrick Mahomes.

In New York, A.J leaders And the giants It gave us the second tie of the NFL season, the first time since 2018 that we’ve had two ties in the same year. In a twist, this was the Giants’ first tie since 1997 when they also tied Washington. For the leaders, it was their first tie since 2016 when they were drawn against the London Bengals in London.

In Houston, Deshaun Watson returned to the field for the first time in 700 days and scored perhaps the oddest win of his career. although Brown They won easily 27-14, and scored no offensive touchdowns, giving them the most points in a game by a team without an offensive TD since 1999.

So what kind of score do you get when your team doesn’t score an offensive touchdown? Let’s get to the scores of week 13 and find out. If you are looking to dive deeper into… Invoiceswin over Patriots that was played on Thursday, Make sure to click here.

Cleveland 27-14 over Houston

Washington is tied 20-20 against the New York Giants

Pittsburgh 19-16 over Atlanta

Green Bay 28-19 over Chicago

Detroit 40-14 over Jacksonville

Baltimore 10-9 over Denver

Minnesota 27-22 over New York Planes

Philadelphia 35-10 over Tennessee

Seattle 27-23 over Los Angeles rams

Las Vegas 27-20 over Los Angeles chargers

Cincinnati 27-24 over Kansas City

San Francisco 33-17 over Miami

Dallas 54-19 over Indianapolis

