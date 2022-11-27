NFL scores, schedule, live Week 12 updates: Jaguars stun Ravens with game-winning 2-point conversion

It’s Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, and we’re keeping you up to date with all the action and biggest happenings throughout the day. The Week 12 lineup has some great matches and storytelling, and we’re here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Invoices 28, black 25 (Takeaway)

Cowboys 28, giants (Takeaway)

Vikings 33, Patriots 26 (Takeaway)

Sunday

Planes 31, bear 10 (Takeaway)

leaders 19, hawk 13 (a summary)

Bengals 20, titans 16 (a summary)

dolphins 30, Texas 15th (a summary)

leopards 23, Bronco 10 (a summary)

Brown 23, hacker 17 (extra time) (a summary)

Jaguar 28, crows 27 (Gametracker)

chargers in basics4:05 p.m. ET (preview)

Raiders in Seahawks4:05 p.m. ET (preview)

rams in heads4:25 p.m. ET (preview)

saints in 49ers4:25 p.m. ET (preview)

Packers in the Eagles8:20 p.m. ET (preview)

Monday

Steelers in colts8:15 p.m. ET (preview)

Not good

With Justin Tucker, anything is possible for Crows. we will, approx anything. Trailing 28-27 with 14 seconds left in the game, the Ravens nearly pulled off a comeback similar to the one the AFC Chiefs had against the Bills a year earlier. A short punt gave Baltimore good field position, then a 12-yard completion from Lamar Jackson set up the Ravens at the Jaguars’ 50-yard line. That’s when Baltimore pulled out the MVP of All Time with a 67-yard field goal – which would have been the longest in NFL history. It looked good off Tucker’s feet, but even the best have limits, and his attempt landed just a few yards out as the Jaguars completed a stunning comeback.

jokes!

Trevor Lawrence is beginning to show why he is considered the best professional prospect since Andrew Luck on the NFL. Needing a touchdown with just over 2 minutes to play, Lawrence made punt after punt to lead the Jaguars 75 yards in 10 plays – the last of which resulted in a sweet Marvin Jones touchdown with 14 seconds remaining. Rather than go for a tie, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson showed full confidence in the former No. 1 overall pick by letting the offense back into the field. And again, Lawrence laser-slashed a goal that faltered Zay Jones to take the lead.

Cooper breaks free, Chubb wins!

The Browns stole that game from the Pirates at all. First, there was a one-handed David Njoku hitch in the fourth to tie the game, then Amari Cooper blasted into overtime for a massive gain, taking Cleveland inside the Tampa Bay five-point line. Two plays later, Nick Chubb got the win to put the Buccaneers back under . 500.

One-handed TD, tie the game!

With one last chance on the fourth-and-10, Jacoby Brissett saw David Njoku and a sliver of space in the back half of the end zone. So there he launched it, and somehow Njoku pulled the ball out of the air with one hand in order to catch the acrobatic ball. Successful point after making sure the Browns and Bucks would go into overtime.

INT end zone

The leaders continue to win with Taylor Heinicke under center. But as it was during their hot streak, the defense came out strong again on Sunday. With the Falcons threatening to take the lead in the final minute, defenseman Daron Payne deflected a Marcus Mariota pass into the air, and cornerback Kendall Fuller fell with a diving interception in the end zone.

TeeD

When Joe Burrow needs to make a play, he usually goes to fellow college student Ja’Marr Chase. Well, Chase was still struggling with a hip injury, so Burrow turned to fellow talented Tee Higgins. And on a tying game early in the fourth quarter, Higgins gave the go-ahead.

Ramblin’, Bomblin’, Stamblin’



Despite the bombing, the Texans are still fighting back. That includes Jordan Akins, who, after fumbling earlier in the game, put up an impressive solo effort at making the catch around the 20-yard line and then refused to go down until it crossed the goal line for the score.

Rookie WR

The Giants are in dire need of a wide receiver for the game industry. Entered first-round rookie Trillon Burks, who has been making his presence felt since returning from injury in Week 10. Burks had his first 100-yard reception game last week against the Packers, and had a chance to pass the century mark once again thanks to this amazing 51-yard grab that set up a game-tying field goal.

The planes are taking off

The Bears took an early 10-7 lead, but it’s been an ALL Jets ever since. Quarterback Mike White (302 yards, three touchdowns) was the star, but running back Ty Johnson recently entered the scoring party with 32 yards rushing for six.

HeinickTD



It’s Taylor Heinicke’s team right now, and he continues to play for the Commanders looking to cement their place in the NFC wild card race. Late in the third quarter, Heinicke again put Washington ahead with a 16-yard touchdown run by John Bates.

Mike White

Mike White swings right into his first game with former top draft pick Zack Wilson. He caught only five incompletions compared to three touchdown passes, the last of which was an Elijah Moore hit for a 22-yard score. Airplanes are dominating the bears in the rain.

Unique scoop and score

Sam Darnold is making his case to be the starting quarterback for the Panthers for the rest of the season. He’s been decent so far (9-for-15, 104 yards, 1 TD) and many lucky ones too. Darnold was stripped at the goal line, but instead of the Broncos recovering the turnover, Darnold jumped on it and rolled into the end zone without touching it. The rare scoop and score put Carolina up for two touchdowns.

Quickly reach the end zone

With Travis Etienne in doubt about returning with a foot injury, the Ravens will get a full set from JaMycal Hasty for the rest of the game. Therefore, they may want to cover the 5-foot-8 running back, who ran freely down the sideline for a 28-yard score. It was a beautiful throw from Trevor Lawrence, who put the ball between cornerback and safety and into the hook hands of Hasty for a six.

Scoop and score!

It’s a blast in Miami, as the Dolphins remind the rest of the AFC that they are a force to be reckoned with. The most recent notable play on the board and score came from Xavien Howard, who took advantage of a Jordan Akins fumble and ran into the end zone with his teammates from 16 yards out.

The Dolphins entered the first half with a historic 30-0 advantage, which is the second largest lead in the first half over the past 30 seasons, Per search in the NFL.

Garrett Wilson x2

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a special talent. Look at the way he sticks his foot to the ground to snag a defender and then beats the rest of the Bears defense for a long touchdown—his second of the first half.

Henry did nearly all the work on the Titans’ first down of the afternoon, but Tennessee wouldn’t have scored had it not been for Trillon Burks. It was a solo play from wide receiver, who recovered a Henry fumble in the end zone after a pass 69 yards from the screen.

girl’s face

Rain is definitely a factor in the Jets-Bears game. Just look at what happened at the game-tying field goal attempt in New York.

Starting at struggling Davis Mills, Kyle Allen has been given a chance to take over as the Texas’ No. 1 quarterback for the rest of 2022. But he’ll be back on the bench soon if he continues to throw punts like he did. In the second quarter Sunday. Drifting into the pocket, Allen sent the entire air with his short airmail, which landed directly in the hands of Andrew Van Ginkel for the interception. A big comeback set up the Dolphins with a first and score, and Jeff Wilson did the rest with a three-yard score to extend the lead to 17.

back

Everyone loves a well-executed rebound pass. Fake a delivery, lunge to one side, and at the last minute, flip your hips and throw across the field. The leaders absolutely fell in love with him, leaving MyCole Pruitt wide open for the go-ahead score.

Yes, you read that correctly. Two drives, 142 yards and 10 points for the Bears led by Siemian, who took the lead on a four-yard touchdown run to Byron Pringle.

finally

One of the craziest streaks in the NFL this year has ended. The Panthers entered Sunday without exactly a score in the first quarter with an 11-play drive, but that changed against the Broncos, thanks in part to Sam Darnold’s 2022 debut. Darnold led Carolina on an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with the ball in DJ Moore handed for a five-yard touchdown run – first in the opening 15 minutes this season.

undeniable!

When Brian Robinson Jr. caught the pass at the Falcons’ 14-yard line, he had a one-man hit on his way into the end zone. The captain’s rookie chose the shortest path – through the defender – throwing the ball over cornerback Darren Hall and then carrying another Falcon across the goal line.

Zach Wilson is out, Mike White is in – and the player who turned into a better start on Sunday could not have imagined. White completed six of his first seven passes on the opening drive for 69 yards and this short pass to Jarrett Wilson.

Brown hits first (again)

If the NFL were sudden death as a first down win, the Browns would be near the top of the AFC. Cleveland now scored a touchdown on the game’s third consecutive opening drive, this time on an end around that rusher Anthony Schwartz took 31 yards for the score.

Get. About. I.

Is that Derrick Henry in a Bengals uniform? Nope, but Samaje Perine sure looked like “Tractorcito” when he delivered a stiff arm to standout linebacker David Long Jr.. Filling in for Joe Mixon (concussion), Perine set the tone on the opening drive.

Rookie RBs continue to rise

If you watched the first ever NFL game a few weeks ago, you know about Rashad White. The Buccaneers rookie got off to a good start and carried the ball 22 times for 105 yards, a handful of which came on the final offense to seal the win for Tampa Bay.

The third-round pick from Arizona should receive a slew of action on Sunday, too. Leonard Fournette, who had filled in as RB1 all season except for the previous game, suffered a groin injury in Germany and was ruled out for Week 12 against the Browns. The Buccaneers activated linebacker Giovanni Bernard off injured reserve on Saturday, but expect plenty of size (and subsequent success) from White against Cleveland’s 24-ranked defense (135.1 yards allowed per game).

White is the latest rookie who has shown he can take offense to the ground. Let’s go through the game makers.

The Jets’ Breece Hall (Round 2, 36th pick) was on his way to winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award before the season finale in the ACL and tore his meniscus.

Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker 3 (Second-round, 41st pick) is now the favorite for the award after being down to a tear since taking over an injured Rashad Penny in Week 6.

Brian Robinson Jr. (Third Round, No. 98 pick), despite shooting twice during the preseason, has started five of the seven games he has played in since returning from injury. He averages over 15 carries per game.

The only rookie to start the year as the clear starter for his team, Texas’ Damon Pierce (fourth round, #107 pick) was Houston’s only bright spot with 780 rushing yards (leading all rookies) and four total touchdowns. .

The Chiefs Isiah Pacheco (7th round pick, 251) appears to be stealing the draft at the position. Since being named a starter in Week 7, he has averaged about 5.4 yards per carry. The results have been better over the past two weeks: 31 carries and 189 yards (6.1 yards per carry).

These guys have been integral to their team’s success, and that doesn’t even include the Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier, Bills’ James Cook, and Rams’ Kyren Williams—all of whom seem poised to take on bigger roles during the final stretch of the race. 2022 campaign. Putting the running back definitely in good hands.