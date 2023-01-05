NFL Playoffs 2023: Deciding Week 18 scenarios, tiebreakers for AFC and NFC contenders

After 17 weeks of football, the 2022 NFL season comes to a close. So, which teams are still officially battling for playoff spot heading into Week 18? And how do they each clinch a trip to the postseason? We are so glad you asked. Below, you’ll find an updated summary of all recent deciding scenarios for the remaining Open Qualifier spots:
One more thing: AFC scenarios are subject to change with the NFL postponing the Bills v Bengals Monday night postseason game. collapse in the field The safety of Buffalo destroyed Hamlin. The league focused on Hamlin’s health He hasn’t made a decision yet on the Bills-Bengals game As of Wednesday evening. Scenarios will change based on whether the game continues or is canceled entirely. The scenarios below assume that the Bills and Bengals will resume their matchup.
Scenarios for the Asian Football Confederation
No. 1 seed (bye + home field advantage)
heads extracted from any of the following:
- Win + 1 loss bills
- 2 bills losses + loss for the Bengals
The invoices conform to any of the following:
- 2 wins
- A win in a loss for the Bengals + Chiefs
- win vs. Patriots + Chiefs and Bengals lose in week 18
Bengals agrees with any of the following:
South Asian title
North Asian title
- Bengals (11-4) clinch with: win vs. crows Or win/tie against bills
No. 7 Wild Card Seed
- Patriots (8-8) clinch with: Win the Bills OR dolphins loss vs Planes And the Steelers loss vs Brown And Jaguars win against the Titans
- Dolphins (8-8) clinch with: A win vs. a loss for the Jets and the Patriots at the Bills
- Steelers (8-8) clinch withBrowns and Dolphins win vs. Jets and Patriots lose in Bills
- Jaguar leads (8-8) with: Loss to the Titans and losses to the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers
NFC scenarios
No. 1 seed (bye + home field advantage)
the Eagles extracted from any of the following:
49ers with any of the following:
- Win vs. Cardinals + Lost Eagles vs. Giants
Cowboy clinch with any of the following:
- W-Loss Leaders + Eagles vs. Giants + 49 Loss/Tie vs. Cardinals
NFC East address
- The Eagles (13-3) clinch with: Win versus the Giants or lose to the Cowboys in the Leaders
- Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: Win at Loss Leaders and Eagles vs. Giants
No. 7 Wild Card Seed
- Packers (8-8) extracted by: win vs black
- Lions win (8-8) with: Win the Packers AND Seahawks loss / tie vs. ramsor a tie versus a loss by the Packers and Seahawks versus the Rams, or a tie versus a tie between the Belts and the Rams-Seahawks and the Chiefs win against the Cowboys
- The Seahawks (8-8) clinch with: Rams win vs. Packers loss/tie vs. Lions, or tie vs. Rams and Packers loss/tie vs. Cowboys Chiefs lose/tie
For a complete look at playoff standings, scenarios, and projected first-round playoffs across the entire NFL, check out our updated postseason predictions. here.
