NFL mandatory minicamp Day 1: OBJ debut, Diggs and Donald absent

OBJ is happy and healthy during camp Odell Beckham Jr talks about how his body feels coming out of his anterior cruciate ligament tear.

This week in the NFL is the busiest of the pickup camp season with 21 teams holding workouts. Last week, nine teams held mini-camps, incl Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Two teams, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, have chosen not to have mandatory minicamps.

Here are some snaps, several of ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters on the scene at this week’s activities, from Tuesday’s pick-up camp:

The Rams relieve star DL Aaron Donald from minicamp

Defensive worker Aaron Donald is not with the team for his mandatory minicamp this week. The three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year had previously been excused from organized team activities in May for family reasons.

Odell Beckham Jr. makes the Ravens debut at minicamp

Returning to the NFL stadium for the first time in 16 months, Odell Beckham Jr. He caught a pass from Lamar Jackson and did push-ups after sliding down a road in a limited-time practice. He participated in a handful of team workouts at the Ravens’ mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday, which marks his expected return from injuring his left knee at Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Chargers CB JC Jackson is “on the right track” in injury rehab

Watch Cornerback JC Jackson from the sidelines as he continues to work through rehab drills. Nearly eight months after surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that sidelined him after Week 7 of last season, Jackson is optimistic it won’t be long until he’s allowed to return to soccer activities.

Coach says Stefon Diggs is not at camp; The agent says it is

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Diggs isn’t in the team’s mandatory mini camp, but the wide receiver’s agent had a different story. McDermott described Diggs’ absence as “very worrying” ahead of Tuesday’s mini-camp practice. Diggs had missed voluntary rehearsals. But Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client is in Buffalo and has been there since Monday morning. He said Diggs took his body, met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Bean in the last two days and “will be there for the duration of mini-camp”.

Devin White Comes Out of Pirates Training But It’s Not a ‘Detention’

The Buccaneers’ Pro Bowl inside linebacker, who asked for a trade earlier this season, reported the Buccaneers’ junior camp starting and was present on the court Tuesday, but he wasn’t involved in practice. “No, it’s not a hitch,” Coach Todd Bowles said. “We’d like to see where he’s at physically. We don’t feel like we need to get him out here right now so we can test him out, do everything. So, two or three days of camp isn’t going to help him in that way.”

Cardinals report Budda Baker amid contract talks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker reported a mandatory mini camp this week, but he didn’t practice on Tuesday while working through a contract situation. Coach Jonathan Gannon described it as “just the business side of it”.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones to miss the start of mini-camp

Defensive tackle was absent as the Kansas City Chiefs began a three-day mini-camp that wraps up their offseason workout. Attendance at minicamp is mandatory for players under contract, according to NFL rules. According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Jones could be fined up to $98,753 for missing camp if he is not excused. The chiefs did not allow anyone to talk about the situation.

Texas will have an open quarterback competition in camp

Texas coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that the team will have an open quarterback competition going into training camp between CJ Stroud and Davis Mills. “We’ll see where their process goes in bootcamp and see as the competition goes on,” Ryans said after the first day of mandatory minicamp. “We’ll see who separates himself.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson vows to be in the camp amid negotiations

Jefferson rejoined his teammates on Tuesday morning. And just hours later, the Vikings’ All-Pro receiver vowed to be with them when training camp opened in July — whether or not he agreed to a contract extension by then. “Will I be here?” Jefferson said. “Oh! Yes, yes.” Jefferson has two years left on a rookie contract that will pay him $2.4 million in 2023 and $19.7 million in 2024.

