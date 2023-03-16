NFL Free Agency: Former Lions guard Evan Brown signs with the Seahawks

Evan Brown has started 24 games for the Lions over the past two years, but after signing a free agent contract with the Seahawks, he’ll be vying for an starting job.

Almost minutes after news broke that former Lions third-rounder Graham Glasgow had returned to Detroit, a related domino fell. Detroit Lions Free agent guard/center Evan Brown signs with the Seattle SeahawksAccording to NFL Network’s Tom Bellicero. The terms of the contract have not yet expired.

Brown has been the team’s primary support center over the past two seasons, and played the role well in 2021, when he was forced to take over for an injured Frank Ragno. That year, he had a grade of 66.8 PFF in 12 starts. The Lions were then lucky to bring him back on another one-year deal in 2022, and the Browns once again had to start 12 games for Detroit, this time replacing right guard Halapolivati ​​Vaitay. Brown wasn’t quite as successful as he was at center, but it was enough for him to find a big market with this free agency.

Brown’s prowess and skills as a starting position would be a great addition to a Seahawks offensive line that finished in the bottom half of the league in both passing and running back scores.

Meanwhile, Glasgow will likely replace Brown as Detroit’s starting depth, though it remains to be seen what Detroit will do with Vaitai’s ballooning contract, which currently sits at $12.4 million in cap space. It is entirely possible that the contract could be restructured, Vaitai could take a pay cut or he could still be released.

Regardless, the Lions have some decent depth, and the Browns find a new home.

Brown became the third Lions free agent to agree to terms elsewhere, joining running back Jamal Williams (Saints) and safety DeShon Elliott (Dolphins).

You can track all Lions free agents here.

Read more