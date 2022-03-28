Offensive player Max Garcia, who started 52 of his 93 regular season games, will sign with the New York GiantsAnd the According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Garcia, 30, played primarily as a left and right goalkeeper in a seven-year career with Denver Broncos And the Arizona Cardinals. He played last season with Arizona for the first time, scoring 297 of 864 offensive shots at that spot. Garcia started 11 games in 2021, recording an overall Pro Football Focus score of 54.3.

Garcia was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2015.

This signature continues GM Joe Schoen’s emphasis on signing low-cost offensive navigators, particularly in the interior. The Giants signed Garcia, center John Feliciano, goalkeeper Mark Glowinsky, goalkeeper Jamil Douglas and attacking Matt Juno. They also re-signed offensive tackle Corey Cunningham.

The only larger contract in that group was a three-year, $18.3 million contract awarded to Glowinski.

Prior to the report of this signing, Over The Cap showed the Giants only $1.255 million in salary cap space.

As of now, the attack streak on giants will likely look like this:

LT – Andrew Thomas

LG – Shane Limieux, Ben Bradison, Garcia

C – Feliciano with Garcia as a substitute

RG – Glowinski

RT-Juno, Cunningham, Matt Burt (if healthy)

Reserves – Jamil Douglas, Wes Martin