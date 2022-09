NFL Expert Picks, Predictions & Lines: Week 4

NFL expert picks, predictions, and streaks for Week 4 highlighted by Buffalo in Baltimore, the Rams in San Francisco, and Kansas City in Tampa Bay

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week Four

* Next to the pick means the team will win, but not a cap.

Miami in Cincinnati

Font: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 47

Evan Bredson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami

Jeff Ferrer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Futak, CFN: Cincinnati

Cammy Griffin LonghornsWire.com: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Moss MWwire.com Miami

Big Ben Niewoehner game, CFN Miami

E, CFN Miami

Tyler Nettuno LSUTigerswire.com Miami

Zach Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami

Nick Shchpowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steen, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken (Click Metal), CFN: Miami

Compatibility selection: Miami

