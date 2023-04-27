NFL Draft 2023: How to watch and what to know

College football stars will take their first steps toward becoming professional football stars (or flops) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Expect to hear plenty of the words “Alabama,” “Georgia,” and “Ohio State,” as well as “acceleration,” “physique,” and “football IQ.”

When is the draft?

The draft begins Thursday evening and continues on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon from Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

How can I view it?

First round coverage begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Coverage on Friday, for Rounds 2 and 3, begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN, and Rounds 4 through 7 begins on Saturday at noon on ESPN.

Who has the best pick?

The Chicago Bears’ dismal 3-14 record qualified them as the first pick. But the Bears chose to trade that pick to the Carolina Panthers for a group of four draft picks, including No. 9 overall, wide receiver DJ Moore, 26, who has three career seasons with at least 1,000 yards on catches. Depending on how Carolina’s first-place selection works, and what the Bears do with their block of snaps, a huge trade can turn out to be victory or disaster for either team.