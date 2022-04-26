NFL Draft 2022 – The Los Angeles Rams have released a thriller titled On the Clock with Aaron Donald, Cooper Cobb, Josh Holloway, Dennis Quaid and more

The LA Rams don’t seem to fully believe in building by NFL Project. first of them Choosing a 2022 project He won’t come until the third round. General Motors Les Snead from Rams is famous for owning A cup of coffee and an expressive T-shirt His opinion on venture capital.

But this is Hollywood. There could be a plot twist or a movie noir-style surprise. Perhaps a plan to assemble a crew for a recruiting robbery in Las Vegas.



The Super Bowl champions released a short film on Tuesday called “On the Clock.” With its tagline (“The House Always Wins”), the video reimagines the draft as an epic cross between “Ocean’s Eleven” and “The Fast and the Furious.”

Plot: Owner Stan Kronk, played by Dennis Quaid, must assemble his crew to take down the draft. Snead, performed by Josh Holloway in “Lost” and “Yellowstone”; coach Sean McVeigh, played by Scott Eastwood; And defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, played by “Fast” franchise Alum Tyrese Gibson, recruit their crack team.

This team features Kendall BlantonAnd Terrell BurgessAnd Aaron DonaldAnd Tyler HigbyAnd Jordan FullerAnd Van JeffersonAnd cooper cupAnd David Long Jr.. , Galen RamseyAnd Nick ScottAnd Ben Skoronic And Matthew Stafford.

There are sports cars, Kupp in a high-speed chase and Fuller and Jefferson steal the show with some comedic chops. The gallery even contains a few Easter eggs. Kupp (69th overall pick in 2017), Blanton (undeveloped in 2019), Burgess (104th in 2020), Higbee (110th in 2016), Fuller (199th in 2020), Long (79th in the 2019), Scott (243rd in 2019) and Skowronek (249th in 2021) were all selected in the third round or beyond. Stafford and Ramsey came to Los Angeles via first-round picks deals.



