NFL approves $6 billion deal for Washington Chiefs

The owners of 31 other NFL teams unanimously agreed to sell the Washington Chiefs to a group led by private billionaire Josh Harris, who agreed to pay a record $6.05 billion to scandal-plagued team owner Daniel Snyder.

The figure surpassed the previous highest price paid by a US sports team, the $4.65 billion paid by a group led by Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton last year for the Denver Broncos. The Leaders’ deal is expected to formally close early Friday. Snyder bought the team in 1999 for $800 million.

“Josh would be a wonderful addition to the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the vote, adding, “I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and making positive contributions to the community.”

The vote, which took place at an ad hoc one-day meeting in Minneapolis, would allow Harris and his group to take control of one of the league’s core franchises, which under Snyder has endured years of on-field losses and bouts of chaos. Harris has a proven track record of improving the standings of the other professional teams he owns, the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL