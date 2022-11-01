November 2, 2022

NFL 2022 Trading Deadline Tracker: Live updates on the latest moves, trade rumors and buzz around the league

Emet 56 mins ago 2 min read
Agree or not? That’s what all 32 of the NFL teams asked themselves on Tuesday afternoon. Clubs had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make any deals they deemed worthy of either pushing them to the top in a potential Super Bowl this season or — on the other side of the coin — charging expendable players for assets to help them in the coming seasons.

Now that the deadline has come and gone, Tuesday’s total 10 trades are down (you can see Score them here). Among them: TJ Hockenson No. 8 was formerly shipped from The Lions to the Vikings, Dolphins went all out to grab Broncos Pro-Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and the Steelers took up wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears while adding a secondary assist with William Jackson. Even a player who was suspended for the rest of the season – Calvin Ridley – got a deal, moving from the Falcons to Jaguar.

Even before Tuesday’s deadline, we’ve seen massive success across the league, including Christian McCaffrey being relegated to the San Francisco 49ers. That deal really started paying the Niners dividend after McCaffrey. He lunged, got caught and passed to land Sunday’s victory over the rams.

It’s this kind of effect that teams hope to inject into their roster to give them a long-term boost.

Come back soon for the takeaways from today’s busy day, and check out all the action in our Deadline Live Blog below:

