Next week’s iOS 16.3 update will fix several common iPhone bugs

When iOS 16.3 hits the net week, it will have some interesting new features, including support for the second generation HomePod and physical security keys. It will also contain two big fixes that iPhone users have been waiting for.

According to Apple’s release notes and release candidate, which hit beta devices on Wednesday, iOS 16.3 “fixes an issue where horizontal lines appear temporarily while waking up the iPhone 14 Pro Max.” Over the past several weeks, some iPhone 14 users have complained about this Horizontal lines flashed across their screens. According to reports on social media and Discussion boards, the lines appear when the iPhone is activated or restarted. In addition, the release fixes some annoying bugs in the Lock Screen, Siri and CarPlay:

Addresses an issue where the background may appear black on the lock screen

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display the status of the Home app

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond correctly to music requests

Resolves issues that may cause Siri requests in CarPlay to be misunderstood

The other issue is related to the new home architecture that arrived previously in iOS 16.2. Just before the holidays, Apple Feature pulled, which improves reliability and efficiency, since there is a problem with the share – but without providing an update on when it will be restored. The house structure upgrade reappeared in a second iOS 16.3 beta, indicating that Apple has fixed the problem. However, this is not mentioned in the release notes, so it is unclear if it will be part of iOS 16.3 or will arrive as a separate update.

iOS 16.3 is expected to arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday, along with macOS Ventura 13.2.