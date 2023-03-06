Next up could be the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a hybrid machine with 700 horsepower

picture : Porsche

We all know Porsche 911 hybrid It will eventually happen. Now, we’re getting a better idea of ​​what that will look like, as reported by autocar Says 911 GT2 RS hybrid Coming already, and it will be the fastest and most powerful version on the road 911 to go on a date.

a Porsche he said “from the inside” autocar The newly developed hybrid drivetrain is expected to put out more than 700 little horsepower. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, however, as the latest one 911 GT2 RS It pumped out 690 horsepower. The other 10 ponies shouldn’t be such a big jump Porsche Main.

It will be a different system than the plug-in hybrid units found in the Cayenne and Panamera, according to autocar. The 911 will be based on a mild hybrid system, and will include an electric motor to boost the internal combustion engine – similar to the technology used in Porsche’s Le Mans-winning car. 919 Hybrid And her present Porsche 963 LMDH The car, but more powerful. In its current form, the 649-hp 4.6-liter V8 gas engine is backed by a 68-hp Bosch electric motor that’s energized above 80 mph.

The outlet reports that while it’s still early days of GT2 RS Hybrid development, 911 Turbo Prototypes with the new mild hybrid use an electric motor mounted in the gearbox and an air-cooled lithium-ion battery under the front seats. On a production car, the battery will be, too under the rear seats to achieve a 61:39 weight distribution.

according to route pathThe timing of 2026 for the GT2 RS Hybrid makes perfect sense. The GT2 RS is usually introduced towards the end of the current 911 production cycle.

Overall, the new car will have “much more power” than the previous GT2 RS as well as “a significant increase in torque”. However, you might be able to get it for a bit more reasonable price, as the hybrid model is expected to cost at least $300,000.

Jalopnik has reached out to Porsche for comment, but a spokesperson for the automaker told Porsche no “ Comment on speculation about potential future products” as a “matter of policy”.