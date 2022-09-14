New York Times: Ukrainians launch successful counteroffensive with American and British help

The paper learned from unnamed US officials that the offensive was only possible with foreign military support.

American and British intelligence also aided the Ukrainian military in its counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine. The New York TimesIt released detailed information on the background of today’s Eastern and Southern operations.

They explained that a strategy of quick raids based on a counteroffensive has been confirmed by several US officials in recent months with Ukrainian military leaders.

According to the New York Times, Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky first told his commanders that he wanted to demonstrate through a large-scale operation that Ukraine was capable of pushing back the Russians. On his orders, the Ukrainian military leadership developed a plan, the essence of which was a southern counteroffensive in the Kherson region, which did not stop until Mariupol.

However, Ukrainian and American military leaders ultimately concluded that this would be practically unachievable and would entail enormous losses. After that, US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan, US Chief of Staff Mark A. New negotiations took place with the participation of Milli and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Zermak.

Finally, based on information from American intelligence, they came to a conclusion

The Russian army has weak points in the east.

And those points could be fortified with difficulty only if counter-attacks were made there. Ultimately, the Ukrainian leadership decided to launch two counter-offensives: one in Kherson and one in the Kharkiv region. The statement says that the essence of the plan is to try to break through in both places and win at least one place.

In other words, the Kherson counteroffensive is not just a diversion (as has been suggested in recent days). The project was then simulated, and Ukrainian, American and British experts concluded that it could work and that they could succeed.

The attack was made possible only by foreign military support, without which the attack would certainly not have been carried out, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed US officials.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainians hail the counteroffensive in the east as a success, but believe it is necessary to advance south and recapture the Zaporizhia power station encircled by Russia to achieve their long-term strategic goals. forces at Mariupol, and drove the Russian army out of Kherson.

