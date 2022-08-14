New York Times: Trump’s lawyer says classified documents returned to government

Donald Trump A lawyer for the former US president signed a statement in June saying all classified documents stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home have been turned over to the government, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

The report was then signed J PrattThe top national security official at the US Justice Department met with Trump on June 3, the paper learned.

During the trip, Brett met with two of Trump’s lawyers to discuss the details of handling classified information. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a surprise raid on Trump’s residence on August 8. Never before has this happened to a sitting or former head of state in American history.

Several boxes of documents were seized by the investigating officers. This includes classified documents including Top Secret, Top Secret and Confidential documents known as TS/SCI (Top Secret/Sensitive Information) documents. Donald Trump and his team deny the classified nature of the documents, citing that the former president declassified them before leaving office.

According to a search warrant made public on Friday, the investigation began against Trump on suspicion of violating the Espionage Act. On Saturday, the former president wrote on the social media site he created, Truth Social, that the truth is on his side.

Taylor BudovichA Trump spokesman criticized the FBI’s “unprecedented and unnecessary raid” in a statement, which he said was part of another “witch hunt” by Democrats.