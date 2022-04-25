New York Times Elon Musk Documentary Trailer (TV news report)

Right on the heels of the news that Elon Musk he is About to agree For Twitter’s purchase, a TV documentary about the polarizing entrepreneur has been announced to premiere in May.

The upcoming film, Elon Musk’s Crash Course, is the latest in FX and The New York Times’ collaborative documentary series “The New York Times Presents,” which offers an in-depth look at notable characters and events, from Janet Jackson to Jules. for the 2020 Australian bushfire disaster. The series is best known for its two in-depth films on Britney Spears, “Framing Britney Spears” and “Controlling Britney Spears,” which helped bring the singer’s restoration to the end.

Directed by Emma Schwartz, “Elon Musk’s Crash Course” is a showcase for Musk Tesla, and its work on self-driving cars. Providing reporting from Cade Metz and Neal Boudette of The New York Times, the film will delve into how Tesla’s autopilot program caused many deaths that Musk and the company have yet to publicly acknowledge, and detail Musk’s efforts to kill government investigations into the accidents. Several former Tesla employees will be featured in the documentary, where they spoke out against Musk for the first time.

Schwartz produced the film, which was produced by Ken Druckerman, Bank Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Price, and New York Times Presenter Esther Deary. Liz Day is supervising producer, and Rachel Abrams is first producer. “The New York Times Presents” produced by The New York Times and Red Arrow Studios Left/Right.

“Elon Musk’s Crash Course” will premiere on May 20, and simultaneously air on FX and Hulu.

Also in today’s TV news report:

Trailers

The first trailer for the moviedo it or quitThe new seven-part documentary series has just been released on Apple TV+. The series provides behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they compete on the World Surf League Tour. “Make or Break” will feature interviews with internationally renowned surfers , including 11-time world champion and 56-time career winner Kelly Slater, seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore, three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, two-time world champion Tyler Wright, 2019 world champion and Olympic gold medalist Italo Ferreira and 2021 Olympics Tatiana Weston Webb Other notable figure skaters in the series include Morgan Sepelic, Johan Davy, Leonardo Ferravanti, Jeremy Flores, John John Florence, Felipe Toledo, Kanna Igarashi, Matt McGillivray, Isabella Nichols and Jack Robinson. The documentaries are produced for Apple by Box to Box Films, in partnership with Box to Box Worlds. Its executive producers include Oscar and BAFTA award winning James Jay Rhys, BAFTA Award nominee Paul Martin, and WS CEO L, Eric Logan, and Ryan Holcomb. Make or Break premieres Friday, April 29th on Apple TV+. The series also received an early renewal for a second season. Watch the full trailer below.

dates

Limited series coming from HBO and A24″Irma VapeIt will begin June 6 at 9PM EST/PT, as well as air on HBO Max. Prior to that, the series will premiere as an official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, which begins May 17. Written and directed by Emmy nominee Olivier Assayas, series star Academy Award-winning Alicia Vikander as Mira, a struggling American movie star. Her job. After a recent breakup, she moves to France to star in the remake of the French silent film “Les Vampires,” struggling under the fog of fantasy. The series also stars Vincent McCain as Rene Vidal, Jane Ballbar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Edinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamza as Carla, and Adria Arjona as Laurie. , Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Tom Sturridge as Eamonn., Byron Powers as Hermann, Fala Chen as Cynthia King, Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Dango, Alex Diskas as Gregory DeSormo, Antoine Reynarts as Jereme j. The series is produced by Assayas, Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson.

Development

The Eurovision Song Contest – recently revised in the United States as the “American Song Contest” – will reach Canadian audiences via Insight Productions and the former producers of the annual show. Eurovision Canada will begin in 2023, welcoming artists and bands from each of the country’s ten provinces and three territories. The launch was revealed on Monday by “Eurovision Canada” rights holders and producers ASC Inc. Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Ola Melzig, Peter Settman, Greg Lipstone; Insight CEO and Chairman John Brunton; and Canadian Eurovision Show Director and Insight CEO Lindsay Cox. The format of the show pits the artists face-to-face against other regional/regional representatives in a series of televised qualifying competitions, leading to the semi-finals and grand finals in prime time.

EXECS

Tony Sapstina has been selected to serve as Senior Vice President of Development at Tomorrow Studios. Prior to joining the company, he worked as Head of Script Development at Gaspin Media, where he worked on shows such as “The First Lady”, “LA’s Finest” and “Tinder Swindler”. At Tomorrow Studios, he will develop programming for the company with a focus on global content, and will work closely with CEO Marty Adelstein and President Becky Clements.

late night

Bill Hader and Mo Amer will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, while Chrissy Teigen, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Soccer Mommy will appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Terry Crews and Vanessa Bayer and guest musician Sam Fender, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Henry Winkler, Wyatt Russell and Lara Betz.

(Manuri Ravindran contributed to this report.)