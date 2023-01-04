New York Times Crossword Answers: Sorrento and Telluride

jump to: difficult evidence | today’s subject

Tuesday puzzle —Congratulations to Laura Breiman and Tom Bachant, both starting their New York Times crossword puzzle appearance with Puzzle of the Day.

I thought this was a particularly difficult Wednesday show, in part because of some of the tricky packing that the network’s density of subject matter necessitated. I’ll say more about this dense subject in a moment, but first let’s take a peek at some of the tougher clues in today’s puzzle.

difficult evidence

7a. I like the idea of ​​”what’s in a coffee shop that isn’t a coffee shop?” As for ACCENT – there are plenty of opportunities for misleading here, but this clue is ultimately about the letters that make up the words “coffee shop” and “coffee shop”.

34a. “Someone quickly leaves his board” is a rocket, like the one shown at the top of this column.

43a. Agree to Disagree that PUN is “the lowest form of humor – when you don’t think about it first,” according to Oscar Levant! love Puns, even when I don’t think of it first – but that may be the result of the crossword puzzle that inhabits my entire brain at all times.