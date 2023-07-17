New York news station mourning death of veteran meteorologist

CBS New York is mourning the death of meteorologist Elise Finch, the 16-year-old member of its television news team.

The station, WCBS on channel two, Her death was announced Sunday evening. She died at a local hospital, and the station said the cause of her death had not been determined.

She was 51 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Elise Dionne Finch Henriques,” the station said in a news announcement on its website.

Elise is a friend and cast member of WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist, most recently on the morning newscast with Marie Calvey and Chris Wragg. In September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on newscast at 9 a.m.”.

Elise was a talented, discerning professional and an amazing ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon, New York, the ad said.

Finch is survived by her husband, Greg Henrick, a WCBS photojournalist, and her daughter, Grace.

Prior to working at CBS, Finch was at NBC, where she was a meteorologist on the “Early Today Show,” as well as MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus, says her bio on CBS.

She also served as the weekend weather anchor at network affiliate stations in Phoenix, Youngstown, Ohio, and Austin, Minnesota. She began her career behind the scenes at E! Entertainment Television, says her bio.

Finch earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University and a Masters in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University.

