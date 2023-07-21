New two-legged robots are designed to explore planets as a team – Ars Technica

While rovers have made incredible discoveries, their wheels can get in the way, and irregular terrain can cause damage. There’s no substitute for such a thing as tenacity, but sometimes rovers can use a leg up, and they can get that from a small swarm of four-legged robots.

They look like giant metal bugs, but three ANYmal robots built by researchers at ETH Zurich have been tested in environments as close as possible to the harsh terrain of the Moon and Mars. Robots capable of walking could aid rovers in the future and reduce the risk of damage from sharp edges or loss of traction in loose regolith. Not only do ANYmals’ legs literally help them run over obstacles, but these robots work efficiently as a team. Each specialized for certain functions but still flexible enough to cover for each other—if one malfunctions, the others can take over.

“Our technology can enable robots to investigate scientifically transformative targets on the Moon and Mars that are currently inaccessible with wheeled vehicle systems,” the research team said in a report. Stady Recently published in Science Robotics.

three of a kind

The ETH Zurich team designed each of the three semi-autonomous robots so that they can work both independently and collectively. They were specialized enough for certain tasks but also hardy enough to replace each other if one fell. Because they could not work independently, some involvement with human scientists and operators was necessary.

Each robot has a LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensor. Beyond LiDAR and legs, each model had some differences. The Scout’s main goal was to scan his surroundings with RGB cameras. This robot also used another imager to map areas and objects of interest using filters that allow different regions of the light spectrum to pass through. During the parade, Scouts passed their images on to a team of planetary scientists and operators who decided which areas were most exploreable.

The model scientist had the advantage of having an arm comprising a MIRA (Metrohm Instantaneous Raman Analyzer) and a MICRO (Microscopic Imaging Device). MIRA was able to identify chemicals in the materials on the surface of the viewing area based on how they scatter light, while the MICRO on his wrist photographed them up close. The hybrid was somewhere in between, helping scouts and scientists with measurements of science targets like rocks and craters.

Future dream team

What made this team succeed was repetition. Although each robot had distinct features, all three shared some hardware and software capabilities. The possibility of failure affected the design of robots. Should one run into a problem, the redundant features would make either of the remaining two able to back them up while still using their specialized features to complete their own tasks.

The robots have proven themselves on one test ground similar to the lunar surface and two similar to the surface of Mars, all part of the ESA/ESRIC Space Resources Challenge (SRC) in Alzette, Luxembourg. Notably, the three robots explored a counterpart to the lunar south pole, where the Artemis 3 astronauts would eventually land.

It can be dangerous for astronauts to go into certain areas, so robots may be needed to explore risky areas. This is why the robots have been challenged with everything from pits, boulders, and loose regolith to beds of solidified lava known as mares.

On what was as close as possible to Earth’s lunar surface, the robots investigated the objects of most scientific interest and sent the data back for further (human) analysis. They went through similar challenges at the other lunar analog site and quarry that was a Mars analog site and had previously been used to test the ExoMars rover.

The researchers want to continue giving these robots upgrades, such as full autonomy, so they can work and reallocate tasks on their own. And they also said in Stady.

Two-legged robots could join spacecraft and airborne spacecraft in the future, entering treacherous areas that rovers cannot reach and making exploration more efficient. Teamwork can really make the proverbial dream run in space.

Science Robotics, 2023. DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.ade9548 (About DOIs).

Elizabeth Raine Creature Writes. Her work has appeared on SYFY WIRE, Space.com, Live Science, Grunge, Den of Geek, and Forbidden Futures. When she’s not writing, she’s either shape-shifting, drawing, or masquerading as a character no one has ever heard of. Follow her on Twitter: @hravenrayne.