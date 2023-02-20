New strong earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria | Turkey and Syria earthquake news

Monday’s aftershocks in Hatay province were shallow, which means they posed a serious danger to those in the quake zone.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Turkey and Syria after it was devastated earlier this month by earthquakes that killed tens of thousands of people.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the aftershock on Monday in the Turkish province of Hatay was at a depth of two kilometers.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04 pm (17:04 GMT) and was strongly felt in the cities of Antakya and Adana, 200 kilometers (300 miles) to the north.

Turkey’s Emergency Management Agency said a second 5.8-magnitude missile centered in the Samandag district of Hatay shook the area several minutes later.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

‘Very afraid’

Al Jazeera’s Asid Bey, from Gaziantep, said there were reports of more buildings being destroyed in the area. He added that the aftershocks were continuing.

There are existing buildings, but they are damaged. The fear is that if there are more aftershocks like this, it could demolish those buildings, threatening lives. “Many people here are very afraid.”

Witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running after the recent earthquakes to check if people were unharmed.

Mona Al-Omar said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquakes hit on Monday.

“I thought the earth would open under my feet,” she said, sobbing as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms. “Will there be another aftershock?” she asked.

Earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria on February 6, killing more than 47,000 people and displacing a million people along with an expected economic cost of tens of billions of dollars.

Mehmet Kokum, an associate professor of geology in Elazig, Turkey, said there have been more than 5,000 aftershocks since February 6.

“This is completely expected. We know from experience that aftershocks will last from months to years. But, he told Al Jazeera, “it will go down day by day.”

Syria struck again

Some media outlets in the heavily affected Syrian regions of Idlib and Aleppo earlier this month reported the collapse of some buildings and the interruption of electricity and internet services in parts of the area.

News agencies said many people fled their homes and gathered in open areas.

The Syrian opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, issued an alert urging residents in the rebel-held northwest to follow earlier issued instructions on earthquakes and how to evacuate buildings.

Back in Turkey, an estimated 385,000 apartments were destroyed or severely damaged and many people are still missing from the February 6 disaster.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the construction of nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 quake-hit provinces in Turkey will start next month.