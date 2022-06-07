June 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

New simulation shows how the early universe evolved within seconds of the Big Bang

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
New simulation shows how the early universe evolved within seconds of the Big Bang

New simulation maps the first few seconds after the great explosionfocusing on what scientists call the galactic medium, or gas and dust between galaxies.

A team led by researchers at the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands (IAC) used machine learning, a type of algorithm in which a computer is trained to recognize patterns, to complete 100,000 hours of computation. The algorithm for this project is called Hydro-BAM.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

NASA’s DAVINCI mission will launch in 2029 to reach the surface of Venus

10 hours ago Izer
5 min read

Planetary Disintegration, the Hercules Star Cluster, and the Constellation Lyre

18 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Most of our evolutionary trees may be wrong

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

According to the adviser to the President of Ukraine, the catastrophe in Depresovo could happen again in Lisansk.

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

India’s stock market: India’s share of global market capitalization is at its highest level in a decade at 3.1 percent

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

WWE Raw results, summary and scores: Seth Rollins takes on Cody Rhodes with a brutal attack

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

New simulation shows how the early universe evolved within seconds of the Big Bang

2 hours ago Izer