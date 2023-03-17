New Persona 5 Spin-Off Announced, P5 Cast Coming

We’ve had Persona 5we had Persona 5 Royalwe had Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight And also Persona 5 Strikers. this a lot to Persona 5but Sega and Atlus number we can handle more, because a new show has been announced, called this Persona: Ghost of the Night.

like Persona Central translatethis – with an abbreviated name is P5X—is a mobile game released by the Chinese company Perfect World Games. Before you start turning off like I almost did, just… look at this trailer:

Persona 5: Phantom X – Concept Trailer

And this game, which features some gameplay:

Persona 5: The Phantom X – Gameplay Trailer

I think these clips look cool as hell. And the little owl! Everyone’s character designs! they excellent (Longtime series designer Shigenori Soejima worked on the main character and his owl sidekick, which explains why). These shots obviously look cool as hell because they look just like that Persona 5 We played on consoles/PC, right down to a mixture of exploration/classwork and turn-based combat, but it didn’t really seem to show the gacha genre, or the exact diversion Or the payment systems would be in place, which of course could be an absolute deal breaker. I guess we’ll have to see how this all works out when the first public test of the game takes place on March 29th.

picture : P5X

You play a high school student whose “parents go abroad,” leaving you home alone to stick around going to school during the day and battling demons at night, the trailer hints that the story will follow a very similar path to the main game, just with a new set of kids and their classmates. On the team and possible social bonds (although the Joker and his crew make Appearance based on a screenshot from the official website).

picture : P5X

If you want to see more excellent character design work, you can check this out The official website of the game (Although you will need to translate them as they are all in Chinese).