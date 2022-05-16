New Nintendo Switch console revealed

Nintendo has announced a new console for the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles. Since the Switch first launched in 2017, Nintendo has released a number of console variants. These variants primarily included the Switch Pro Controller, an add-on controller option that’s been available to the Switch since it first arrived. Now, Nintendo will team up with Japanese video game publisher Capcom to release a new console in just over a month.

Nintendo will launch on June 30, a new Switch Pro console to cross it Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. For those unaware, Sunrise It is the latest expansion of the Switch Monster Hunter title and will be released on the same date as this console. As for the Pro console itself, it’s pretty standard in coloring outside of the Malzeno Gray that appears embossed on the front of it. Malzeno is a monster that actually appears for the first time in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Which is why it was chosen to appear on this console.

This is amazing #NintendoSwitch The Malzeno-styled pro console is launching alongside the massive DLC expansion Monster Hunter Rise: #break the sun On 06/30! pic.twitter.com/i2JmSrblMc – Nintendo UK May 10, 2022

As mentioned earlier, Nintendo hasn’t hesitated to make crossovers like these in the past for many Switch Pro consoles. In fact, this isn’t the first time Nintendo has partnered with Capcom for a console associated with it Monster Hunter Rise. When the game was first launched in early 2021, another Pro console was released with the same style, but instead of a Malzeno in the face, it contained a Magnamalo. If you are someone who happened to buy the first Pro Controller associated with it MH . height Then adding this second to your collection can be a great companion. Then again, it’s probably not necessary to have a lot of switch controllers.

What are your thoughts on this new Nintendo Switch Pro console? Are you going to be looking to pick this one out on your own or are you content with the switch controls you might already own?