New Netflix comedy series Beef Bags scores perfect on Rotten Tomatoes as praised by critics and fans

Netflix seems to have hit another big hit, with its latest Beef series earning a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Beef is a ten-episode comedy series that debuted on the streaming platform last Thursday.

The show tells the story of two strangers who are involved in a road rage incident and its aftermath.

It stars Stephen Yeun as Danny Chu, a failed contractor with a chip on his shoulder, who goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), the one who lives a somewhat different wonderful life as a self-made entrepreneur.

“The rising stakes of their feud collapsing their lives and relationships in this dark and deeply affecting comedy series,” says the official Netflix synopsis.

The show has been universally praised by critics and fans, with the acting and writing singled out for praise.

The telegraph Benji Wilson named it “the best new series of the year so far” and added, “Wong and Yeun are both superior from the first scene and the script is great too: wickedly funny, witty and witty”.

The Independent Anne-Marie Hourihane called the acting “fantastic” and said, “I would watch Beef even if I wasn’t paid for it. That’s how good it is.”

While Eileen E Jones of Watchman He declared the series “a delicacy worth savoring”.

Viewers at home also love the new show, with many taking to Twitter to praise it.

One said, “I am so happy that people are watching and loving #Beef. It is truly one of a kind, never seen before, and it is show stopping.

The greatest example of storytelling as therapy. An obsession to say the least.”

Another added: ‘Just finished the beef. This year’s new favorite show is seriously dangerous. Best Limited Series: Amy Ward. Ali Wong and Stephen Yeun also received their award.

A third agreed, saying, “The beef is excellent. Amy for Stephen, Amy for Ali, Amy for everyone involved, I’m very serious.”

A fourth echoed, “Just finished my beef. Stephen Yuen and Ali Wong will get Emmy nominations. Trust me.”

While a fifth declared: “I just finished #BEEFNetflix #beef and wow. One of the best shows I’ve seen in a while.

“Amazing performances all around. Yeun and wong are great. Funny, exciting and disturbing. What a show. Netflix has a winner.”

A sixth tweeted, “Beef is the epitome of the 21st century and is relevant to everyone while pushing things to the limits.

Stephen Yuen and Ali Wong are perfect as rivals who feud over a mild road rage incident.

“The show is diabolical with a big heart, brilliantly capturing the disturbing world we live in. This is great TV, and it receives our highest recommendations.”

