New Moto G takes on an impossible task to compete with Pixel 5a

Motorola is on even more mid-range phones. The $499 Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and the $399 Moto G 5G (2022) are coming to the US in the next few weeks. Don’t confuse today’s $499 Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) price tag with $299Moto G Stylus (2022)The “non-5G” version was just announced in February and has not been replaced.
$499 Moto G Stylus 5G phone It does some work to differentiate itself, with its 120Hz, 6.8-inch, 2460 x 1080 LCD screen as the main attraction. Just like $282 OnePlus Nord N20Motorola phone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This is a 6 nm chip with 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 cores, six 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, and an Adreno 619 GPU. The Moto G Stylus 5G also has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage, and a 5000 battery milliampere-hours.
The Moto G Stylus 5G also has an NFC chip. No other mid-range Motorola phones include NFC, so users are prevented from tap and swipe functions. This is one of the biggest problems with Motorola’s current mid-range phone line.
There is a side fingerprint reader, USB-C port, headphone jack, microSD slot, and of course, the stylus of the same name. Motorola notes that the device has a “non-marking waterproof design” that’s only meant for splashes, not submersion. The rear cameras include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 16 mega pixel.
The second option is the Moto G 5G, which It retails for $399. This phone has a 6.5-inch, 90Hz, 1600 x 720 pixels LCD display and MediaTek Dimensity 700. The SoC is very close to Qualcomm 695, with 2.2GHz ARM Cortex-A78 cores and six 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores embedded in the 7nm process. The phone has 6GB of RAM, a surprisingly high 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Like in the mid-range Motorolas, there’s no NFC, but you do get a side fingerprint reader, a microSD slot, a USB-C port, and that’s a “waterproof design.”
In the US, both phones live in the same price range as Premium $449 for Pixel 5a (and maybe next Pixel 6 A), so it will be a tough sell. Motorola promises only one major update for each of these two phones, and at the moment, it’s shipping with Android 12. Part of what makes the Pixel A series so attractive is the inclusion of Google’s first-day updates for three years, so Motorola is hoping for that. You’ll love the initial specs better than having a secure and up-to-date device.
The Moto G Stylus 5G arrives in stores on April 28, while the Moto G 5G will be launched on May 19.
