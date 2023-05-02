New maps have arrived: This is what the Russian invasion of Ukraine looks like now

I switch between two maps Minimal regional changes are visible: The Russians are slowly but surely advancing in Donetsk Bahmuth In his city (although here the Ukrainians theoretically staged a more successful counterattack), In Zaporizhzhya County Changes of a few kilometers can also be detected, which is usually due to the fact that Russian and Ukrainian troops take small steps to map the enemy’s defenses.

Regardless April was the first month since last fall that Ukrainian troops occupied more territory than the Russians.True, it’s only 25 square kilometers, according to the War Mapper Twitter channel, which generally works with reliable data.

This is primarily due to area gain In recent weeks, Ukrainian troops have crossed the Dnieper at several points around KhersonAnd the occupied islands were controlled only by the Russians.

Considering the abovee Moscow still controls significant areas of Ukraine, approximately 17% of the country, including the occupied Donbass territories in 2014 and the Crimean peninsula.

